Who Is Nirmal Purja? World-Renowned Mountaineer Missing After Broad Peak Avalanche in Pakistan

Renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja is one of the 10 climbers who are reported missing after an avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan’s Karakoram range on Thursday. The Nepal-born climber was leading an international party, including people from multiple countries. Ground teams have managed to pull out four bodies after the incident on Broad Peak, which is the world’s 12th-highest summit, but the identities have not been confirmed yet, said Alpine Club of Pakistan President Irfan Arshad Khan. Khan said that while four bodies have been retrieved so far by rescue teams, the identification process is still pending.

Rescue Teams Search for 10 Missing Climbers After Broad Peak Avalanche

According to a report by CNN, emergency crews on the ground and even in helicopters are currently searching the Karakoram mountain range for the 10 climbers, including one American, who are believed to have been on the 8,047-meter-tall Broad Peak when an avalanche struck around midday Thursday.

Rescue operations are underway now to find that missing group of climbers, and that includes the world-renowned Nepal-born mountaineer Nirmal Purja.

According to CNN, along with 43-year-old Purja and American Mallory Geis, the group included climbers from Oman, Pakistan and Nepal, according to the Alpine Club.

None of the climbers have been heard from since the avalanche. The location of four climbers is showing up on GPS, according to Alpine Club general secretary Ayaz Ahmed Shigri, CNN reported.

Who is Nirmal Purja

Widely known as Nims Dai, 43 year old Nirmal Purja is a former British Army soldier and one of the most celebrated mountaineers on earth. In 2019, he climbed the world’s 14 highest peaks in a record 189 days, and that accomplishment was then featured in the Netflix documentary “14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible”.

Later, in 2023, his record was overtaken. Then in 2021, Purja was part of a team of 10 Nepali climbers who pulled off the first true winter ascent of K2, the world’s second highest mountain.

Before he went fully into mountaineering, Purja served in Britain’s Brigade of Gurkhas, and after that he later joined the Royal Marines’ Special Boat Squadron.

Nepal, Pakistan Coordinate Rescue Efforts

Earlier on Friday Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is closely monitoring the situation after an avalanche on Pakistan’s 8,047-metre Broad Peak and it is coordinating with Pakistani authorities to help with “swift and safe rescue” for all mountaineers who were affected.

Broad Peak, placed in the Karakoram range, is the world’s 12th-highest mountain, and it rises to an altitude of 8,047 metres.

The avalanche hit the peak around midday on Thursday. The club said it had been “in constant contact” with the authorities so that “all available resources are mobilised at the earliest opportunity.”

“The Alpine Club of Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all concerned stakeholders,” it said.

Inputs from ANI

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