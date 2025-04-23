Who Is Nishikant Dubey? BJP MP Says ‘Pakistanis Will Die Without Water’ After India Suspends Indus Water Treaty

Dubey claimed that Pakistan would face dire consequences without access to water, linking the move to a show of strength by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Nishikant Dubey praised the government’s decision to suspend the decades-old Indus Water Treaty following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Suspension of the Indus Water Treaty

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made the pivotal decision to hold the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 in abeyance.

This suspension is set to remain in effect until Pakistan ceases its support for cross-border terrorism. The decision came after a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives and triggered widespread condemnation across India.

Nishikant Dubey’s Controversial Statement

Following the government’s decision, Nishikant Dubey took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his approval, making a controversial statement in Hindi: “Today, Modi ji has stopped food and water. Pakistanis will die without water, this is the 56-inch chest. Hookah, water, food will be stopped. We are workers of Sanatani BJP, we will kill them after torturing.”

His remarks have stirred heated reactions online, with many criticizing his callous tone.

सॉंप को पानी पिलाने वाले समझौते के नायक नेहरु जी जिन्होंने 1960 में नोबेल पुरस्कार प्राप्त करने के चक्कर में सिंधु,रावी,व्यास,चिनाब,सतलुज का हमारा पानी पिलाकर हिंदुस्तानी का ख़ून बहाया,आज मोदी जी दाना पानी बंद कर दिया ।बिना पानी के पाकिस्तानी मरेंगे यह है 56 इंच का सीना… — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) April 23, 2025

BJP Leaders React to the Decision

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed strong support for the government’s actions, stating that the decisions made by the CCS were aimed at delivering justice for the victims of the Pahalgam attack. He emphasized that India, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, would ensure justice is served.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina also lauded the decision, calling it a significant step. Raina pointed out the inconsistency of providing water to Pakistan while the country creates unrest in Kashmir, asserting that such actions would no longer be tolerated.

He further stated that Pakistanis in India should leave the country within 48 hours and that Pakistanis would no longer be granted SAARC visas.

As part of the broader response to the Pahalgam attack, the CCS also decided to shut down the integrated check post at Attari and withdraw India’s defense, navy, and air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. This move is seen as a sharp diplomatic action to exert pressure on Pakistan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reinforced the government’s stance on the attack, vowing that those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack would face a swift and decisive response.

Singh assured the Indian public that the government would not only target the perpetrators but also those involved in orchestrating the attack from behind the scenes.

The Indian government has made it clear that it will take every necessary step to ensure justice and security in response to this heinous act of terrorism.