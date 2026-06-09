Who Is Nithya Raman? Harvard-Educated Council Member Advances in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Indian-origin politician Nithya Raman has emerged as one of the most talked-about figures in American politics after securing a place in the Los Angeles mayoral runoff election. The Los Angeles City Council member recently advanced to the general election, where she will face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. Raman’s rise has attracted national attention, particularly among progressive voters who support her agenda focused on affordable housing, homelessness solutions and government accountability. Her campaign message, centered on making Los Angeles safer, more affordable and more accessible, has resonated with thousands of voters frustrated with the city’s ongoing challenges. is an Indian-origin American politician serving on the Los Angeles City Council. Born in India and raised near Boston, she studied at Harvard University before earning a master’s degree in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Before entering politics, Raman worked in urban planning and community advocacy, focusing on housing and poverty-related issues. votes to advance to the Los Angeles mayoral runoff election. She will now face incumbent Mayor in a high-profile November contest after finishing ahead of former reality television personality Spencer Pratt in the primary race. tenant protections to address soaring rents and housing shortages. and improving services for unhoused residents. Services

She has argued that Los Angeles needs more efficient government services, improved infrastructure and greater accountability from City Hall. and highlights changing voter priorities in one of the largest cities in the United States. and Bass. Political analysts view the contest as a referendum on the city’s approach to housing, homelessness and governance. The election is expected to draw national attention due to the sharp contrast between the candidates’ visions for Los Angeles.

Also Read: Did Iran Move Closer To Nuclear Strike? Netanyahu Issues Strong Warning