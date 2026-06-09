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Home > India News > Who Is Nithya Raman? Harvard-Educated Council Member Advances in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Who Is Nithya Raman? Harvard-Educated Council Member Advances in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Nithya Raman is an Indian-origin American politician and Los Angeles City Council member who has advanced to the Los Angeles mayoral runoff election. A Harvard graduate with a master's degree in urban planning from MIT, Raman first gained recognition through her work on housing and homelessness issues. Elected to the City Council in 2020, she has built her political platform around affordable housing, public services, government accountability and solutions to homelessness. Her campaign against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass has attracted national attention, making her one of the most prominent progressive leaders in American local politics.

Who Is Nithya Raman? Harvard-Educated Council Member Advances in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 13:19 IST

Indian-origin politician Nithya Raman has emerged as one of the most talked-about figures in American politics after securing a place in the Los Angeles mayoral runoff election. The Los Angeles City Council member recently advanced to the general election, where she will face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. Raman’s rise has attracted national attention, particularly among progressive voters who support her agenda focused on affordable housing, homelessness solutions and government accountability. Her campaign message, centered on making Los Angeles safer, more affordable and more accessible, has resonated with thousands of voters frustrated with the city’s ongoing challenges. is an Indian-origin American politician serving on the Los Angeles City Council. Born in India and raised near Boston, she studied at Harvard University before earning a master’s degree in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Before entering politics, Raman worked in urban planning and community advocacy, focusing on housing and poverty-related issues. votes to advance to the Los Angeles mayoral runoff election. She will now face incumbent Mayor in a high-profile November contest after finishing ahead of former reality television personality Spencer Pratt in the primary race. tenant protections to address soaring rents and housing shortages. and improving services for unhoused residents. Services

She has argued that Los Angeles needs more efficient government services, improved infrastructure and greater accountability from City Hall. and highlights changing voter priorities in one of the largest cities in the United States. and Bass. Political analysts view the contest as a referendum on the city’s approach to housing, homelessness and governance. The election is expected to draw national attention due to the sharp contrast between the candidates’ visions for Los Angeles.

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Who Is Nithya Raman? Harvard-Educated Council Member Advances in Los Angeles Mayoral Race
Tags: affordable-housingAmerican PoliticsCalifornia politicselection newsHarvard GraduateHomelessness PolicyIndian American LeadersIndian-Origin PoliticianKaren BassLos Angeles City CouncilLos Angeles Election 2026Los Angeles Mayor RaceLos Angeles Mayoral RunoffMIT Urban PlanningNithya RamanNithya Raman BiographyNithya Raman Newspolitical leadersprogressive politicsus-politics

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Who Is Nithya Raman? Harvard-Educated Council Member Advances in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

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Who Is Nithya Raman? Harvard-Educated Council Member Advances in Los Angeles Mayoral Race
Who Is Nithya Raman? Harvard-Educated Council Member Advances in Los Angeles Mayoral Race
Who Is Nithya Raman? Harvard-Educated Council Member Advances in Los Angeles Mayoral Race
Who Is Nithya Raman? Harvard-Educated Council Member Advances in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

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