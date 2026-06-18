Who Is Om Prakash Rajbhar, UP Minister Who Claims Split In Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party?

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and UP Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has come up with another political controversy alleging that the Samajwadi Party (SP) is on the verge of an internal split. He claimed that a group of SP MPs may split away ahead of the next elections, escalating the political drama further. He has even reiterated his claim that the SP will not come to power in UP “at least till 2047” and has hinted that a major political realignment already unrevealed has taken place in the opposition camp. His sensational claims have led to a new spate of war of words between the SP and the leaders of the ruling alliance.

What exactly Rajbhar said about SP MPs and leadership ?

The SBSP chief said that there is internal discontent within the SP that could lead to it fracturing soon. He also hinted at an underlying liaison between some leaders and the ruling establishment that puts a damper on the center state relations. It is possible some SP MPs may be in touch why not split away. The claim has ruffled more feathers in an already unstable opposition party.

However, Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey has refuted Rajbhar’s comments as “completely groundless” and a “political move”. He said SP is united with Akhilesh Yadav at its helm and that no MP or leader is planning to leave the party.

Pandey has blamed Rajbhar for “trying to create confusion” within the opposition and said that these statements were being made by him to hurt the image of the party before the elections. He said the Samajwadi Party has no internal crisis.

So, Who is Om Prakash Rajbhar？

Om Prakash Rajbhar is an experienced UP politician who founded and is currently the President of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). He is currently a Cabinet Minister in UP and represents the Zahoorabad seat in the UP Assembly. The 57-year-old Rajbhar started in politics with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and later formed his own party in the early 2000s. A strong proponent of backward caste politics, he had ties with the BJP as well as the Samajwadi Party in the past.

Over the years, Rajbhar has built a reputation as a vocal and often controversial political figure in Uttar Pradesh, frequently making bold claims on shifting alliances and electoral outcomes.

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