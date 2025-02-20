Who Is Pankaj Kumar Singh? Made To The Cabinet In Delhi Government

Pankaj Kumar Singh a BJP leader who makes his way in the Delhi Government as a cabinet minister. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 12 PM today (Feb 20, 2025).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pankaj Kumar Singh a BJP leader who makes his way in the Delhi Government as a cabinet minister. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 12 PM today (Feb 20, 2025). The Bhartiya Janata Party announced Rekha Gupta as the Delhi CM yesterday (Feb 19).

Early Life and Education

Pankaj Kumar Singh, born on November 6, 1977, hails from Vikaspuri in South West Delhi. He is the son of the late Raj Mohan Singh, a former additional commissioner in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). A dentist by profession, Singh earned his Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya, Bihar, in 1998. His wife, Rashmi Kumari, also practices dentistry, and the couple has two daughters, Bhavya Singh and Pragyata Singh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Political Career

Singh entered politics as a councillor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) before making his way to the state legislature. In the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, he contested from the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. He secured 135,564 votes, defeating the incumbent MLA, Mahinder Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party, by a margin of 12,876 votes.

His victory marked a significant achievement for the BJP in Delhi, strengthening the party’s presence in the Assembly. Singh’s political journey reflects his commitment to public service, with a focus on development initiatives in Vikaspuri and beyond.

Also Read: Who Is Ravinder Indraj Singh? Made To The Delhi Government As the Cabinet Minister