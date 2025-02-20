Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Who Is Pankaj Kumar Singh? Made To The Cabinet In Delhi Government

Who Is Pankaj Kumar Singh? Made To The Cabinet In Delhi Government

Pankaj Kumar Singh a BJP leader who makes his way in the Delhi Government as a cabinet minister. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 12 PM today (Feb 20, 2025).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Is Pankaj Kumar Singh? Made To The Cabinet In Delhi Government


 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pankaj Kumar Singh a BJP leader who makes his way in the Delhi Government as a cabinet minister. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 12 PM today (Feb 20, 2025). The Bhartiya Janata Party announced Rekha Gupta as the Delhi CM yesterday (Feb 19).

Early Life and Education
Pankaj Kumar Singh, born on November 6, 1977, hails from Vikaspuri in South West Delhi. He is the son of the late Raj Mohan Singh, a former additional commissioner in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). A dentist by profession, Singh earned his Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya, Bihar, in 1998. His wife, Rashmi Kumari, also practices dentistry, and the couple has two daughters, Bhavya Singh and Pragyata Singh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Political Career
Singh entered politics as a councillor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) before making his way to the state legislature. In the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, he contested from the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. He secured 135,564 votes, defeating the incumbent MLA, Mahinder Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party, by a margin of 12,876 votes.

His victory marked a significant achievement for the BJP in Delhi, strengthening the party’s presence in the Assembly. Singh’s political journey reflects his commitment to public service, with a focus on development initiatives in Vikaspuri and beyond.

Also Read: Who Is Ravinder Indraj Singh? Made To The Delhi Government As the Cabinet Minister

 

Filed under

Cabinet Government Pankaj Kumar

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

When Queen Elizabeth II Addressed A Massive Crowd At The Iconic Ramlila Maidan In 1961, A Look At Venue’s Rich History

When Queen Elizabeth II Addressed A Massive Crowd At The Iconic Ramlila Maidan In 1961,...

Manjinder Singh Sirsa: From Delhi Sikh Gurdwara President To National BJP Secretary

Manjinder Singh Sirsa: From Delhi Sikh Gurdwara President To National BJP Secretary

Microsoft Introduces Revolutionary Quantum Chip After 17 Years Of Research- Here’s What It Can Do

Microsoft Introduces Revolutionary Quantum Chip After 17 Years Of Research- Here’s What It Can Do

Adani Portfolio Delivers Highest Ever TTM EBITDA Of INR 86,789 Crore

Adani Portfolio Delivers Highest Ever TTM EBITDA Of INR 86,789 Crore

Breaking: Biman Bangladesh Airlines Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport- Here’s Why!

Breaking: Biman Bangladesh Airlines Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport- Here’s Why!

Entertainment

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get Over It; What Did She Say?

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm; Netizens Call it ‘Freudian Slip’ | Watch

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm;

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox