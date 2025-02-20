Who Is Parvesh Verma? Know All About BJP’s Next Deputy CM

Parvesh Verma's political journey and influence continue to grow as he plays a pivotal role in the BJP’s strategies and outreach in Delhi. His connections, leadership skills, and dedication to public service have made him a central figure in Delhi’s political sphere. With a legacy that includes a strong family background, extensive wealth.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is a seasoned Indian politician affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Born on November 7, 1977, he hails from a prominent political family. His father, Sahib Singh Verma, was a respected former Delhi Chief Minister, and his uncle, Azad Singh, served as the Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation. This political legacy has played a significant role in shaping Parvesh’s career and influence in the political arena.Parvesh Verma is married to Swati Verma, the daughter of Vikram Verma, a former Union Minister and BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh. The couple has three children—two daughters and a son. Verma is also the founder of the NGO Rashtriya Swabhiman, working towards the welfare of the nation.

Education

Parvesh Verma completed his early education at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, before graduating from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. He later pursued a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Fore School of Management.

Political career/Election debut

Verma made his political debut in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, contesting from the Mehrauli constituency. He defeated Congress leader Yoganand Shastri, who was the then Delhi Vidhan Sabha Speaker. His successful debut marked the beginning of his rise in Delhi’s political landscape.

In 2014, he was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from West Delhi, a position he successfully retained in the 2019 general elections. His victory in 2019 was historic, as he defeated Congress’s Mahabal Mishra by a record margin of 578,486 votes, setting a record for the highest victory margin in Delhi. He also served as a member of the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament and the Standing Committee on Urban Development.

His leadership has made him a crucial figure in Delhi’s BJP, with his strategic contributions to the party’s success. His reputation as a key Jat leader has also enhanced his influence within the party and his constituency.

Member of parliament

Parvesh Verma has often made headlines for his outspoken views in the Lok Sabha. His criticism of opposition members and remarks during parliamentary proceedings have sparked debates, particularly his comments on the perceived intimidation tactics in the house, which he labeled as a form of terrorism. These statements reflect his assertive approach to political discourse.

Parvesh Verma’s Net Worth and Assets

As per his nomination affidavit, Parvesh Verma’s personal net worth is estimated at Rs 89 crore, while his wife Swati Verma holds assets worth Rs 24.4 crore. Their combined wealth totals Rs 113 crore. This includes significant equity investments valued at Rs 52.75 crore, Rs 2.2 lakh in cash, Rs 17 lakh in insurance investments, and ownership of gold worth Rs 8.25 lakh.

Verma also owns a fleet of luxury cars, including a Toyota Fortuner, a Toyota Innova, and a Mahindra XUV, showcasing his affluent lifestyle.

Parvesh Verma’s political journey and influence continue to grow as he plays a pivotal role in the BJP’s strategies and outreach in Delhi. His connections, leadership skills, and dedication to public service have made him a central figure in Delhi’s political sphere. With a legacy that includes a strong family background, extensive wealth, and an increasingly influential position within the BJP, Parvesh Verma remains a prominent force shaping the future of Delhi’s governance.