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Home > India News > Who Is Payal Nath? Omar Abdullah’s Former Wife, Career, Family Background And Business

Who Is Payal Nath? Omar Abdullah’s Former Wife, Career, Family Background And Business

Who is Payal Nath? Know about Omar Abdullah's ex-wife, her family background, education, business ventures, marriage, and Supreme Court divorce settlement.

Who Is Payal Nath? Omar Abdullah’s Former Wife, Career, Family Background And Business (ANI and AI Generated)
Who Is Payal Nath? Omar Abdullah’s Former Wife, Career, Family Background And Business (ANI and AI Generated)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 17:22 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to grant a divorce to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from his estranged wife Payal Nath after both parties informed the court that they had mutually decided to end their marriage under Article 142, nearly 17 years after living separately and settling all pending disputes.
 
The case had reached the Supreme Court after Omar Abdullah challenged the order of the Delhi High Court dismissing the divorce petition. The two sides could not find a solution at different levels of mediation, and since 2024 he has been waiting for an appeal. But the matter was finally resolved when both parties decided to move on amicably.
 

Who Is Payal Nath?

 
Payal Nath was born in 1973 on the 6th of June in Delhi to a Sikh family that had originally belonged to Lahore, Pakistan.
 
Daughter of the late Major General Ram Nath, Payal Nath has spent most of her childhood in army cantonments and received her primary education in an army school. Post graduation with an honours English degree from Delhi University.
 
Payal began her career at The Oberoi in New Delhi, where she met Omar Abdullah. Both were working for the luxury hotel chain then. At that point, Omar was a marketing executive for the hotel chain, where Payal also worked. 
 
In 1994, on the 1st of September, they got married.
 
They have two sons, called Zahir and Zamir. Payal and her ex-husband split in September 2011 after 17 years of marriage, and she continued to live in New Delhi with their children.
 

Wealth and Business Interests

 
While her ex-husband stayed in politics, Payal Nath established herself in business. She is the owner of Jairu Naturelle, a mineral water company and the manufacturing plant of the company is on the Kullu-Manali highway about 3 km from Kullu. She also runs a travel business in Delhi.
 
Her exact net worth has not been disclosed to the public but it’s known that she has developed successful businesses in the hospitality and tourism-related sectors, making her an entrepreneur in her own right.
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Who Is Payal Nath? Omar Abdullah’s Former Wife, Career, Family Background And Business
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Who Is Payal Nath? Omar Abdullah’s Former Wife, Career, Family Background And Business
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