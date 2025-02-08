Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Who Is Pervesh Verma? Meet The Giant BJP Leader Who Defeated Arvind Kejriwal In New Delhi Battle

BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has emerged as a political giant after defeating Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Who Is Pervesh Verma? Meet The Giant BJP Leader Who Defeated Arvind Kejriwal In New Delhi Battle


The political landscape of Delhi has witnessed a historic shift as BJP’s Parvesh Verma defeated AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly constituency. This victory marks the end of AAP’s decade-long dominance in the national capital and raises speculation about Verma’s potential candidacy for chief minister.

A Neck-and-Neck Battle Ends in a Decisive Win

The New Delhi seat, historically associated with chief ministerial contenders, saw an intense contest between Verma and Kejriwal. The vote count fluctuated through each round, with both leaders alternating between leading and trailing. However, by the end of the 14th round, Verma maintained a commanding lead of over 4,000 votes, with Kejriwal’s tally at 25,999 votes. Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit finished a distant third, securing only 4,254 votes.

Verma’s victory is seen as a monumental political moment, given Kejriwal’s stature as Delhi’s chief minister and national convenor of AAP. The BJP’s triumph in the Delhi elections after 26 years is expected to reshape governance in the capital.

Parvesh Verma vs Kejriwal: BJP out with first list of 29 for Delhi elections - The Tribune

Who is Parvesh Verma?

Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, hails from a politically influential family. His uncle, Azad Singh, has also been active in Delhi politics, having served as the Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and contested elections from Mundka on a BJP ticket in 2013.

Born in 1977, Verma completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and later pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi. He further honed his academic credentials by obtaining an MBA from the Fore School of Management.

His political career began in 2013, when he won the Mehrauli Assembly seat. He later transitioned to parliamentary politics, securing a landslide victory in the West Delhi constituency in 2014 and repeating his success in 2019 with a massive margin of 5.78 lakh votes. Throughout his tenure, Verma has served on the Standing Committee on Urban Development and the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of MPs.

Delhi elections: Allegations of vote-buying 'baseless' as Kejriwal fears defeat, says Parvesh Verma - The Hindu

Verma’s Campaign Against AAP and Kejriwal

Ahead of the 2025 Delhi elections, Verma launched a high-voltage campaign titled “Remove Kejriwal, Save the Nation”, targeting the AAP government’s alleged failures. He consistently criticized the Delhi administration’s handling of pollution, women’s safety, and infrastructure development.

One of his key accusations was against AAP’s unfulfilled promise to clean the Yamuna River, which remains a critical environmental issue for Delhi. His campaign also focused on public dissatisfaction with AAP’s governance, highlighting lapses in law enforcement and civic amenities.

A New Leadership for Delhi?

Following BJP’s sweeping victory, speculation is rife that Verma could emerge as a frontrunner for the chief ministerial position. However, BJP’s Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, has clarified that the party’s high command will make the final call on who will lead Delhi.

After his win, Verma dedicated his victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “This win is for all Delhiites and for PM Modi’s vision. Now, the government will work in sync with the Prime Minister’s leadership to ensure Delhi’s progress.”

With this stunning upset, Delhi’s political future is set for a major transformation as the BJP returns to power after nearly three decades. Will Parvesh Verma become the next face of Delhi’s leadership? Only time will tell.

