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Home > India News > Who Is Prabal Pratap Singh? Law Student Arrested for Abusing CJI, Throwing Papers in Court Day After Chief Justice’s ‘Ignore’ Remark

Who Is Prabal Pratap Singh? Law Student Arrested for Abusing CJI, Throwing Papers in Court Day After Chief Justice’s ‘Ignore’ Remark

Law student Prabal Pratap Singh has been arrested after allegedly abusing the CJI, throwing papers and disrupting Supreme Court proceedings. The arrest came after CJI Surya Kant urged people to “ignore” the incident.

Law Student Arrested for Abusing CJI, Throwing Papers in Court Day. Photos: Video Grab
Law Student Arrested for Abusing CJI, Throwing Papers in Court Day. Photos: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 09:51 IST

Delhi Police have arrested a law student who allegedly created a disturbance inside the Supreme Court last week. The accused, identified as Prabal Pratap Singh has been booked for disrupting court proceedings, stopping a government employee from performing his duty and allegedly manhandling security personnel. Police have also arrested another law student, Chander Bhan, who was reportedly with Prabal at the time of the incident. Both accused are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Law Student Arrested for Abusing CJI, Throwing Papers in Court

The incident happened on July 10, when Prabal appeared before the Supreme Court in person. During the hearing, he is alleged to have spoken in an abusive, objectionable manner toward the Chief Justice, he threw papers inside the courtroom, and also managed to create a disturbance that really disrupted the proceedings.

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According to police, Supreme Court security personnel tried to calm Prabal and restore order. However, he allegedly pushed a security officer and prevented him from carrying out his official duty. Following a complaint by the security staff, an FIR was registered at Tilak Marg Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

CJI Surya Kant Remark on Law Student Behaviour 

The Supreme Court later chose not to take any contempt action or initiate other coercive proceedings against him. Reacting to his behaviour, the court said, “He is very disturbed… it’s all frustration. We only have sympathies for him.”

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also responded to the incident on Monday and asked people to ignore it, noting that such behaviour can sometimes be seen among youngsters.

“Ignore the incident. Youngsters sometimes do such things,” Justice Surya Kant said. He further stressed the importance of maintaining the respect and dignity of constitutional institutions.

“I would like to say that we all have a duty to uphold the dignity and image of all constitutional institutions. We all have a duty to protect them and ensure their prestige is maintained,” he said.

Who is the Accused? What Happened During Court Hearing 

The arrested accused, Prabal Pratap Singh, is a resident of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh and is a third-year LLB student at Lucknow University. The other accused, Chander Bhan, is from Rae Bareli district and is a second-year law student.

In an absurd development inside the Supreme Court on Friday, Prabal Pratap, appearing before a two-judge bench, caused high drama by making impudent submissions, using profane language while referring to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and hurling papers that he had brought to place on record in his appeal.

Noticing the man’s shabby attire as he stood before the Court to begin his submissions, the bench of Justices KV Vishwanathan and Alok Aradhe confirmed whether he was appearing as ‘party-in-person ‘, meaning that the petitioner was representing himself without a lawyer’s aid.

“Are you the party in person?, Justice Vishwanathan asked the man.

“Yes”, the petitioner answered without using any salutation such as “sir” or “my lords” that people normally use while addressing a court bench.

Seeking directions for registration of a first information report complaint against a Lucknow Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), the man discourteously addressed the judges as “judicial servant”.

“Mr Judier.. (he stuttered)… judicial servant! I order you to order the registration of FIR against ACP Vikas Nagar, Lucknow”, Pratap said.

“You’re ordering me? You’re ordering us?” Justice Vishwanathan interjected in bemusement.

Unhindered by the Court’s response, the petitioner continued his obscure submissions and concluded by hurling file papers he had brought along in the air.

Also Read: The Tragic Final Request That Cost A Gujarat Woman Her Life 

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Who Is Prabal Pratap Singh? Law Student Arrested for Abusing CJI, Throwing Papers in Court Day After Chief Justice’s ‘Ignore’ Remark
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Who Is Prabal Pratap Singh? Law Student Arrested for Abusing CJI, Throwing Papers in Court Day After Chief Justice’s ‘Ignore’ Remark

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Who Is Prabal Pratap Singh? Law Student Arrested for Abusing CJI, Throwing Papers in Court Day After Chief Justice’s ‘Ignore’ Remark

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Who Is Prabal Pratap Singh? Law Student Arrested for Abusing CJI, Throwing Papers in Court Day After Chief Justice’s ‘Ignore’ Remark
Who Is Prabal Pratap Singh? Law Student Arrested for Abusing CJI, Throwing Papers in Court Day After Chief Justice’s ‘Ignore’ Remark
Who Is Prabal Pratap Singh? Law Student Arrested for Abusing CJI, Throwing Papers in Court Day After Chief Justice’s ‘Ignore’ Remark
Who Is Prabal Pratap Singh? Law Student Arrested for Abusing CJI, Throwing Papers in Court Day After Chief Justice’s ‘Ignore’ Remark

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