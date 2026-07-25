Who Is Pralhad Joshi? The New Education Minister Following Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has been given additional charge of the Ministry of Education following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak allegations. Joshi will now handle the education portfolio alongside his existing departments as a Union Minister. Pradhan’s resignation was accepted with immediate effect by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Saturday.

Who Is Pralhad Joshi?

Joshi is a Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka’s Dharwad constituency. Currently, he serves as the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister of New and Renewable Energy. With this additional charge, he will now hold the Education Ministry as well. In the previous cabinet tenure, Joshi served as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines. Addressing the student protests, Joshi stated that the government was committed to protecting the interests of students and accused “anti-social elements” of attempting to exploit the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Why Dharmendra Pradhan Resigned as Union Education Minister

Pradhan’s resignation comes after weeks of nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities in competitive exams, including NEET. Students across the country were demanding greater transparency, accountability, and reforms in the education system. Earlier today, Pradhan submitted his resignation, stating that he was stepping down “in the interest of students” and to ensure that the ongoing protests over exam irregularities were not exploited by anti-national forces. He had held the position of Education Minister since 2021.

CJP Calls Off Protests After Centre Accepts Key Demands

Soon after the resignation and assurances from the Central government on other demands, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) declared that it was withdrawing its agitation in good faith. Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club, CJP’s Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said:”Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines.”

This development followed the third round of talks between CJP leaders and Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh. The CJP confirmed that the Central government had agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured the withdrawal of FIRs lodged against protesters across India.

Also Read: From Student Politics To Union Cabinet: The Rise And Fall Of Dharmendra Pradhan