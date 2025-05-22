Who Is Priyanka Senapati? Odisha Vlogger Under Probe Over Links To ‘Spy’ YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra

A fresh twist has surfaced in the Jyoti Malhotra spy case as Odisha-based vlogger Priyanka Senapati faces scrutiny for her past travels with the accused and a controversial Kartarpur visit to Pakistan.

A new development has emerged in the high-profile case of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra accused of spying for Pakistan with investigators now turning their attention to Odisha-based travel vlogger Priyanka Senapati.

The 21-year-old content creator from Puri, currently a student, is believed to have had close ties with Malhotra. Sources say the two had travelled together to several destinations, including Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir months before the region saw a surge in terrorist attacks.

Who is Priyanka Senapati and Why is She Being Investigated?

According to reports, Senapati, who manages the YouTube channel Prii_vlogs with over 14,000 subscribers, was an ardent admirer of Malhotra and aspired to replicate her online success. Malhotra’s channel, Travel with Jo, boasts more than 3.87 lakh followers.

The two reportedly met via YouTube in 2023 and first met in person during Malhotra’s visit to Puri in September. Their bond quickly strengthened, leading them to travel together across multiple states.

Police Interrogation and Forensic Checks Underway

In the past three days, Senapati has faced several rounds of intense questioning. A joint team comprising the Intelligence Bureau, Odisha Police, and forensic experts is examining her digital devices and financial records to assess any possible links to espionage.

So far, Senapati has maintained her innocence. In a public statement following Malhotra’s arrest, she said: “I was completely unaware of the serious charges against her. Had I known she was spying for an enemy country, I would have never maintained any contact with her.”

She added, “If any investigative agency wishes to cross-question, I would provide full cooperation. Nation is above all. Jai Hind.”

Their Travels Together Raise Red Flags

Authorities are scrutinizing photos and videos shared on social media by Malhotra that feature Senapati. The duo had travelled to tourist destinations including Puri, Kerala, and Kashmir.

During Malhotra’s Odisha visit in September, she and Senapati visited prominent landmarks like the Jagannath Temple and Sun Temple. However, the trip raised red flags after Malhotra was briefly detained for operating a drone over the Jagannath Temple—a no-fly zone. According to reports from Deccan Chronicle, Senapati allegedly intervened to help Malhotra secure access to sensitive areas.

Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage from Jagannath Bhakt Niwas, where Malhotra stayed. The guest house manager confirmed her check-in with another woman, believed to be Senapati, for a one-night stay.

Kartarpur Visit to Pakistan Raises Security Concerns

Another point of concern is Senapati’s one-day trip to Pakistan via the Kartarpur Corridor. On March 25, she uploaded a vlog titled “Odia Girl in Pakistan | Kartarpur Corridor Guide | Odia Vlog” on her channel.

Her father has claimed that the trip was legal and properly documented. However, authorities are investigating whether the travel had deeper motives beyond content creation.

Puri Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal told The Hindu: “We are examining the purpose of her visit to Pakistan and financial transactions related to her trips. Coordination with Haryana Police and central agencies is ongoing.”

Under Surveillance but Not Arrested

Although no concrete evidence has yet emerged against Senapati, she remains under strict watch. Her family has cooperated fully with law enforcement, surrendering her electronic devices and financial documents.

In recent days, Senapati’s online activity has dropped significantly comments on her videos are disabled, some content has been deleted, and her accounts have been set to private.

