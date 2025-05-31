Home
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Who Is Pulkit Arya? Life Sentence For Uttarakhand Resort Owner In Ankita Bhandari Case

Delivering the verdict, Judge Reena Negi sentenced all three accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 each.

Who Is Pulkit Arya? Life Sentence For Uttarakhand Resort Owner In Ankita Bhandari Case

In a landmark judgment, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court in Kotdwar, Pauri district, on Friday sentenced Pulkit Arya and two of his associates to life imprisonment in the brutal murder case of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Uttarakhand.


In a landmark judgment, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court in Kotdwar, Pauri district, on Friday sentenced Pulkit Arya and two of his associates to life imprisonment in the brutal murder case of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Uttarakhand.

Pulkit Arya, the resort owner and son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, was convicted along with Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 354A (sexual harassment). The trio has also been held guilty under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Who is Pulkit Arya?

Pulkit Arya was the operator of the Vanantra Resort located in Yamkeshwar, Pauri Garhwal, where Ankita Bhandari worked. He is the son of Vinod Arya, a former BJP leader and ex-chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board. Following Pulkit’s arrest, Vinod Arya was expelled from the BJP, as public anger intensified.

Court Verdict and Sentence

Delivering the verdict, Judge Reena Negi sentenced all three accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 each. Additionally, the court ordered ₹4 lakh compensation to be paid to Ankita Bhandari’s parents. The prosecution presented 47 witnesses to establish the case.

“All three accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment. We welcome the judgment, although the full copy is yet to come,” said Avnish Negi, the lawyer representing Ankita’s family.

Timeline of the Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Ankita Bhandari was reported missing on September 18, 2022, and her body was recovered five days later from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh. On September 23, the police arrested Pulkit Arya and his two aides. According to the prosecution, a dispute between Arya and Ankita led to the accused pushing her into the canal, where she drowned.

The case triggered massive public outrage across Uttarakhand and the country, with widespread protests demanding justice. The government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DIG P Renuka Devi to probe the case.

The brutal nature of the crime, coupled with Ankita’s young age and the accused’s political connections, turned this case into a flashpoint for debates on women’s safety, power misuse, and trafficking in tourist hubs of Uttarakhand.Friday’s sentencing marks a significant moment of closure for Ankita’s family and thousands who rallied for justice over the past two years.

