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Home > India News > Who Is Radhamohan Mishra? Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Pune Over Sexual Exploitation, Extortion And Black Magic Practices

Who Is Radhamohan Mishra? Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Pune Over Sexual Exploitation, Extortion And Black Magic Practices

Pune Police have arrested self-styled godman Radhamohan Mishra and seven aides over allegations of sexual exploitation, extortion, blackmail, and torture. The victim claimed she was manipulated for years, forced to drink urine, and made to believe Mishra possessed divine powers.

Pune Police have arrested self-styled godman Radhamohan Mishra (IMAGE: X)
Pune Police have arrested self-styled godman Radhamohan Mishra (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 18:29 IST

PUNE CRIME: The Crime Branch Unit of Pune City Police have arrested a 59-year-old self-styled godman, Radhamohan Mishra and seven of his associates – six women and one man in Wagholi’s Ubale Nagar area, officials said. The accused are charged with grave offences of sexually exploiting, extorting and torturing a woman over a period of several years. A case has been filed at Kharadi Police Station under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, police said.

Forced Her to Drink Urine, Claimed Divine Powers

According to police, the incident started after a woman made a complaint against Mishra for allegedly abusing her family for several years with her supposed divine and supernatural powers. According to the complaint, the accused befriended the complainant and her family between 2001 and 2026, and allegedly manipulated them into giving her money and made them mentally and emotionally distressed.

The victim also claimed that Mishra sexually exploited her for several times during this period. As per reports, Mishra and his aides made the woman and many other followers believe that he was god reincarnate and forced her to drink his urine. In these six years he also fooled her and made her steal money for his own benefit and that of his ashram. 

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Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) of Pune, Ashwini Satpute told reporters that a raid was conducted on the premises of the ashram based on the victim’s complaint, where the accused persons were arrested under the appropriate legal framework, and further investigation into the case is ongoing.

According to the police, the man, who was also accused of being a supernatural being, allegedly used psychological manipulation, fear of black magic and supernatural powers to win over his followers and then blackmailed them for money.

Pune Police Raid Ashram

During the raid, officers found 8 laptops, 9 mobile phones, 19 hard disks, 10 DVDs, 2 CPU and 23 pen drives and also got some other electronic devices and valuables. The police also found a sum of Rs 6.60 lakh in cash and gold and silver ornaments. The worth of seized property is estimated at Rs 25.77 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Radha Mohan Mishra (59), Swami Kamal Nayan (58), Kirti Hansraj Ahuja (38), Kanika Hansraj Ahuja (34), Khushboo Gajendra Hudiya (37), Shweta Avadh Bihari Mishra (37), Amrita Avadh Bihari Mishra (32) and Shweta Sanjay Pande (28). The statements of several women connected to the ashram are being recorded by police and more investigation is being carried out to determine if more people were also exploited or defrauded.

(With inputs from agencies)

MUST READ: Uttar Pradesh: Charged Rs 20 Extra For Cigarette Pack, Aligarh Shopkeeper Faces Rs 10 Lakh Fine    

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Who Is Radhamohan Mishra? Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Pune Over Sexual Exploitation, Extortion And Black Magic Practices
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Who Is Radhamohan Mishra? Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Pune Over Sexual Exploitation, Extortion And Black Magic Practices
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Who Is Radhamohan Mishra? Self-Styled Godman Arrested in Pune Over Sexual Exploitation, Extortion And Black Magic Practices
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