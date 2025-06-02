Who Is Rajeev Shukla? Former Journalist, Politician To Be Appointed As BCCI President

In a significant administrative shift within the BCCI, veteran cricket administrator and political figure Rajeev Shukla is set to assume the role of interim president following Roger Binny’s scheduled exit next month.

In a significant administrative shift within the BCCI, veteran cricket administrator and political figure Rajeev Shukla is set to assume the role of interim president following Roger Binny’s scheduled exit next month. Sources within the board confirmed that Shukla, currently the BCCI vice-president, will step in after Binny crosses the mandatory retirement age of 70 on July 19.

Roger Binny, who took over from Sourav Ganguly in 2022, will demit office after completing his term capped by the BCCI’s age restriction policy. His tenure marked a relatively stable period for the board, with Indian cricket continuing its global dominance both on and off the field.

Shukla’s Return Reflects Board Continuity

At 65, Rajeev Shukla brings with him decades of administrative experience. A Rajya Sabha MP from the Congress party and a former journalist, Shukla has long been embedded in the inner workings of Indian cricket. His earlier stint as chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) earned him both praise and scrutiny, as he managed the league through some of its most lucrative and controversial years.

Shukla was unanimously appointed IPL chairman in 2015 and has served as BCCI vice-president since 2020. His upcoming role as interim president will continue until the board’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September, when fresh elections are expected to take place.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“As per convention, the senior-most office bearer takes over in such circumstances,” a BCCI official said, underscoring the board’s intent to ensure administrative continuity without disruption.

Binny’s Departure and Legacy

Roger Binny’s upcoming exit marks the end of another era. A key figure in India’s historic 1983 World Cup win, Binny transitioned into administration after a long cricketing career. Prior to leading the BCCI, he served as president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association and was involved in nurturing young talent, including coaching India’s Under-19 team that won the World Cup in 2000.

While his term as BCCI president was relatively low-profile, Binny’s calm approach and cricket-first attitude earned him respect across the board.

Shukla’s interim presidency arrives at a time when the BCCI continues to expand its commercial reach and global influence. With major tours, ICC events and domestic leagues lined up, the need for a steady hand is critical. Shukla’s familiarity with the system, combined with his political acumen, positions him well for the task ahead — even if temporarily.

Must Read: Why Did Kangana Ranaut Draw Similarities Between West Bengal And North Korea ?