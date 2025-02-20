Who Is Ravinder Indraj Singh? Made To The Delhi Government As the Cabinet Minister

The Central government, through a Gazette notification, declared the names of six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs—Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh—who are set to take the oath as cabinet ministers in the Delhi Assembly.

This announcement follows the BJP’s appointment of Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister of Delhi. A day after her selection, the President approved the swearing-in of these six legislators as ministers, based on the request of the Chief Minister-designate.

Who Is Ravinder Indraj Singh?

Ravinder Indraj Singh, born in 1975, is an Indian politician known for his contributions to the political landscape of Delhi. Hailing from Bawana in North Delhi, he is the son of Shri Indraj Singh, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Narela. Singh pursued higher education through distance learning, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree from the School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education, University of Delhi, in 2000. Ahead of the 2025 Delhi elections, he declared assets amounting to over Rs. 7 crore, reflecting his established financial standing.

Political Career

Singh’s political journey reached a significant milestone when he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bawana constituency in North Delhi. Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he secured a decisive victory in the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. Singh garnered 119,515 votes, defeating his closest contender, Jai Bhagawan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), by an impressive margin of 31,475 votes.

His victory in Bawana is seen as a testament to his grassroots connect and ability to mobilize support within his constituency. With his leadership skills and political acumen, Singh is expected to play a vital role in shaping BJP’s strategy and governance initiatives in Delhi.

Future Prospects

Given his electoral success and strong political background, Ravinder Indraj Singh is poised to take on larger responsibilities within the party and government. His experience and association with veteran political figures position him as a key leader in the evolving political landscape of the national capital. As he continues his tenure, his policies and decisions will be closely watched for their impact on the people of Bawana and beyond.

