Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader Resigns As Union Minister After Rajya Sabha Term Ends

Ravneet Singh Bittu has resigned as Union Minister of State for Railways after his Rajya Sabha tenure ended on June 21, bringing an end to his stint in the Union Council of Ministers. The President has accepted his resignation, according to a notification issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. Besides handling the Railways portfolio, Ravneet Singh Bittu also served as Minister of State for Food Processing Industries after joining the third Narendra Modi government in 2024.

Announcing his resignation, Ravneet Singh Bittu thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X. He wrote, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji and Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation as Minister of State in the Government of India. It has been an honour to serve the people of India, especially my beloved Punjab. I remain committed to the ideals of service, nationalism, and the vision of a Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. My journey of public service continues with renewed dedication.”

Political journey of Ravneet Singh Bittu from Congress to BJP

The political career of Ravneet Singh Bittu began with the Congress, which elected him to the Lok Sabha from Anandpur Sahib in 2009. He later represented Ludhiana in the 2014 and 2019 general elections and went on to serve as the Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha in 2021.

In March 2024, Ravneet Singh Bittu switched to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Although he lost the Ludhiana contest to Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring by 20,942 votes, he was inducted into the Modi government and later entered the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, serving between August 2024 and June 2026.

Ravneet Singh Bittu’s electoral battles and personal background

The BJP leader is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, he contested from Jalalabad on a Congress ticket against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann. He finished third, with Badal winning the seat.

Apart from electoral politics, Ravneet Singh Bittu has also faced security threats. He was assaulted during a Jan Sansad programme at Delhi’s Singhu border in January 2021 and received a bomb threat through a WhatsApp call in 2023.

Ravneet Singh Bittu’s exit comes ahead of Punjab’s 2027 battle

The resignation comes as the BJP prepares for the 2027 Punjab Assembly election. The party has ruled out an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal. During a recent visit to Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Akali Dal of pursuing its own “selfish interests” and caring “nothing for the people of Punjab.”

BJP hopes to do better than its 2022 election result in which the party had won just two seats as compared to the 92 won by Aam Aadmi Party in the state’s 117 seats. The BJP also aims to get an edge out of sacrilege video scandal related to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress’s internal struggle.

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