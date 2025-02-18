Who Is Rekha Gupta? All Eyes On BJP Meeting Today

Gupta’s political journey began through student activism, where she was involved with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP. She became a well-known figure in Delhi University for her leadership and advocacy on student issues. Over time, she gained recognition for her work in local politics, eventually being elected as a Delhi Councillor.

In the BJP, Rekha Gupta has held key roles, including serving as the General Secretary of the party’s Delhi unit. She has built a reputation as a dedicated leader with strong grassroots support. Gupta is known for her work on social issues, education, and urban development in her constituency, which has contributed to her popularity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Now, as the BJP looks to form the next government in Delhi, Rekha Gupta is emerging as a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s position. As a woman leader, she stands out and has the support of various factions within the party, with her leadership seen as a potential game-changer for the BJP in Delhi’s political landscape.

All Eyes on the BJP Meeting: Who Will Be Delhi’s New Chief Minister?