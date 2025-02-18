Who Is Rekha Gupta? All Eyes On BJP Meeting Today

Rekha Gupta is a prominent political leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. She represents the Shalimar Bagh constituency as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), having won the seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.
The much-awaited oath-taking ceremony for the Delhi Chief Minister is scheduled for February 20 at Ramlila Maidan at 4:30 pm. The announcement regarding the new CM will follow the important BJP MLAs’ meeting taking place today. This meeting is expected to be pivotal in determining the next leader of Delhi.
Rekha Gupta Speaks Out on Delhi CM Candidacy
In an interview with ABP News, Rekha Gupta expressed her thoughts on becoming the next Delhi Chief Minister. She highlighted the immense trust that the people of Delhi have in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasizing that the party’s historic victory was a testament to this confidence. “The decision regarding the Chief Minister will, of course, be made by Prime Minister Modi. We all trust his judgment, and as Team Modi, we are committed to delivering strong leadership to Delhi,” she said.
Gupta acknowledged that the people of her Shalimar Bagh constituency will have their say, but reiterated that the final decision rests with the BJP leadership. The MLAs’ meeting today could provide more clarity on who will take the helm of Delhi’s leadership.
BJP MLAs Hold Crucial Meeting: The Race for Delhi CM Heats Up
As the BJP’s internal discussions unfold, Rekha Gupta’s name continues to be in the spotlight. The party’s MLAs will convene to finalize their candidate, with all eyes on the outcome. The decision will be a significant one, considering the BJP’s massive mandate in Delhi and the key role the Chief Minister will play in shaping the city’s future.
ALSO READ: 2 MoUs Signed Between India And Qatar