Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Who Is Rekha Gupta? All Eyes On BJP Meeting Today

Who Is Rekha Gupta? All Eyes On BJP Meeting Today

Rekha Gupta, a prominent BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh, is emerging as a strong contender for Delhi Chief Minister following the party's historic victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Known for her leadership and grassroots support, Gupta has held significant roles within the BJP.



A female candidate, BJP MLA Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh constituency is the frontrunnerA female candidate, BJP MLA Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh constituency is the frontrunner


Rekha Gupta is a prominent political leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. She represents the Shalimar Bagh constituency as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), having won the seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Gupta’s political journey began through student activism, where she was involved with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP. She became a well-known figure in Delhi University for her leadership and advocacy on student issues. Over time, she gained recognition for her work in local politics, eventually being elected as a Delhi Councillor.

In the BJP, Rekha Gupta has held key roles, including serving as the General Secretary of the party’s Delhi unit. She has built a reputation as a dedicated leader with strong grassroots support. Gupta is known for her work on social issues, education, and urban development in her constituency, which has contributed to her popularity.

Now, as the BJP looks to form the next government in Delhi, Rekha Gupta is emerging as a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s position. As a woman leader, she stands out and has the support of various factions within the party, with her leadership seen as a potential game-changer for the BJP in Delhi’s political landscape.

All Eyes on the BJP Meeting: Who Will Be Delhi’s New Chief Minister?

The much-awaited oath-taking ceremony for the Delhi Chief Minister is scheduled for February 20 at Ramlila Maidan at 4:30 pm. The announcement regarding the new CM will follow the important BJP MLAs’ meeting taking place today. This meeting is expected to be pivotal in determining the next leader of Delhi.

Rekha Gupta Speaks Out on Delhi CM Candidacy

In an interview with ABP News, Rekha Gupta expressed her thoughts on becoming the next Delhi Chief Minister. She highlighted the immense trust that the people of Delhi have in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasizing that the party’s historic victory was a testament to this confidence. “The decision regarding the Chief Minister will, of course, be made by Prime Minister Modi. We all trust his judgment, and as Team Modi, we are committed to delivering strong leadership to Delhi,” she said.

Gupta acknowledged that the people of her Shalimar Bagh constituency will have their say, but reiterated that the final decision rests with the BJP leadership. The MLAs’ meeting today could provide more clarity on who will take the helm of Delhi’s leadership.

BJP MLAs Hold Crucial Meeting: The Race for Delhi CM Heats Up

As the BJP’s internal discussions unfold, Rekha Gupta’s name continues to be in the spotlight. The party’s MLAs will convene to finalize their candidate, with all eyes on the outcome. The decision will be a significant one, considering the BJP’s massive mandate in Delhi and the key role the Chief Minister will play in shaping the city’s future.



Delhi Chief Minister 2025 REKHA GUPTA

