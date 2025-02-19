Who is Rekha Gupta? From Student Leader In DUSU To The New Chief Minister of Delhi

Rekha Gupta's political career began in her student years, when she became an active member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Delhi University. Her leadership abilities were evident early on as she became the President of the Delhi University Students' Union in the 1996-1997 academic year.

Rekha Gupta, born on July 19, 1974, is a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Delhi. She has recently been elected as the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi, following the BJP’s overwhelming victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Her appointment marks a historic moment, as she becomes the fourth female Chief Minister of Delhi and the 18th person overall to hold this prestigious position. Gupta represents the Shalimar Bagh constituency and is a former general secretary and president of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), along with being a member of the national executive of the BJP and general secretary of the Delhi BJP.

A Journey of Dedication and Leadership

Rekha Gupta’s political career began in her student years, when she became an active member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Delhi University. Her leadership abilities were evident early on as she became the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union in the 1996-1997 academic year. Prior to this, she had served as the Secretary of DUSU during 1994-1996. She was also elected as a councillor for the Delhi Municipal Corporation twice, in 2007 and 2012, representing the wards of Uttari Pitampura and North Pitampura (Ward 54) respectively.

Her active engagement in student politics laid a strong foundation for her career, as she transitioned into mainstream political leadership. Rekha Gupta has consistently built on her grassroots connections and has gained widespread recognition for her dedication and political acumen.

Electoral Victory and Role in BJP’s Resurgence

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Rekha Gupta emerged as a decisive winner, securing a massive 29,595-vote margin over her AAP opponent, Bandana Kumari, in the Shalimar Bagh constituency. She received a total of 68,200 votes, a testament to her popularity and political influence in the region. The victory of BJP in the Delhi Assembly election, which secured 48 out of 70 seats, was a historic one, marking a significant surge from just eight seats in the previous 2020 election.

As a frontrunner for the position of Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta’s name stood out not only because of her electoral success but also her years of dedicated service to the party and her leadership qualities. Although several potential candidates were being considered for the role, Gupta’s long-standing involvement in both student and political leadership made her a natural choice.

When discussing her potential as Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta emphasized that the BJP had a strong pool of capable leaders, and the final decision would be made collectively by the party leadership. Her approach has always been one of discipline and commitment to the party’s core values. Gupta has expressed her willingness to serve wherever required, demonstrating her dedication to the party’s vision of improving governance in Delhi.

She stressed the need to focus on critical issues like road development and slum areas, indicating her commitment to making a difference in the everyday lives of Delhi’s citizens. She has promised that the BJP will ensure better governance, building on the strong mandate given by the people.

The Swearing-in Ceremony and the BJP’s New Leadership

The swearing-in ceremony for Rekha Gupta, as Delhi’s Chief Minister, is scheduled for February 20, 2025, at Ramlila Maidan. This ceremony will also include the induction of the new cabinet, with Lt Governor VK Saxena set to administer the oath of office. BJP’s central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders, will be present to witness the event.

Alongside Gupta, Parvesh Verma has been announced as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, while Vijender Gupta is set to become the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly. These key appointments reflect the BJP’s vision of providing strong leadership and effective governance in the national capital.

Rekha Gupta’s Personal Life and Net Worth

While Rekha Gupta’s professional journey is widely recognized, her personal life and financial standing have also been subjects of interest. According to her affidavit filed during the 2025 elections, Gupta’s net worth is estimated to be approximately ₹5.3 crore, with liabilities of ₹1.2 crore. Her sources of income include her legal profession as well as her political career. Despite her growing wealth, Gupta’s assets, including a home in Shalimar Bagh and another in Rohini, demonstrate her rootedness in Delhi’s diverse neighborhoods.

Rekha Gupta is not known for flaunting luxury, as she does not own any personal vehicles, but her family does own a car. With jewelry valued at ₹18 lakh and significant investments in properties, she is considered to be financially comfortable but focused on public service rather than material wealth.

