Who Is Remya Jose? Meet The 14-Year-Old Kerala Inventor Who Turned A Bicycle Into A Washing Machine

A Household Under Pressure
Tired of washing clothes by hand every day, Remya Jose from Kerala India 🇮🇳the young innovator at 14 went ahead and invented the washing-cum-exercise machine that uses pedalling, as opposed to electricity, to wash and dry the clothes. pic.twitter.com/Ie9TB2jp0a
— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) April 23, 2022
Turning A Bicycle Into A Washing Machine
Recognition From The President
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.