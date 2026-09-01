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Home > India News > Who Is Remya Jose? Meet The 14-Year-Old Kerala Inventor Who Turned A Bicycle Into A Washing Machine

Who Is Remya Jose? Meet The 14-Year-Old Kerala Inventor Who Turned A Bicycle Into A Washing Machine

Who is Remya Jose? At 14, the Kerala schoolgirl built a bicycle-powered washing machine without electricity to save time for her studies, earning a National Award from President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Who Is Remya Jose? Image Credit: @ErikSolheim/X
Who Is Remya Jose? Image Credit: @ErikSolheim/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 13:32 IST

Some of the best inventions don’t come out of a lab, they come out of pure, everyday necessity. That’s exactly what played out in a small village in Kerala’s Malappuram district, where a 14-year-old girl named Remya Jose looked at hours of hand-washed laundry piling up on top of an already gruelling school routine, and chose to build a machine rather than simply live with the chore.
 

A Household Under Pressure

 
Remya was 14 and in her 10th standard, the year of India’s board exams, back in 2005, when things at home got difficult. Her mother had fallen ill, and her father was undergoing cancer treatment. That left the laundry entirely to Remya and her twin sister, on top of a school commute that already ate up nearly four hours a day across three bus changes, according to a report by the National Innovation Foundation of India. With no electricity to rely on and no money to buy a washing machine, Remya decided to build one herself, despite having no background in engineering.
 

 

Turning A Bicycle Into A Washing Machine

 
Studying how an electric washing machine functions, Remya realised that once you strip away the motor, it’s essentially just a perforated drum spinning in soapy water, and a bicycle already converts pedalling into rotation. She sketched a design combining an aluminium cabin, a wire-mesh cylinder to hold clothes, and a bicycle’s chain, sprockets and pedals to turn the drum. Her father took the sketch to a nearby automobile workshop, where mechanics built it in their spare time for around Rs 2,000. The final machine worked in three stages: soaking clothes in soapy water, pedalling to scrub them clean, then draining, refilling and pedalling again to rinse, with a last round of pedalling wringing the clothes to nearly 80 percent dryness.
 

Recognition From The President

 
What began as scepticism at home, with her father assuming she’d need to hand wash clothes anyway and her mother worried about her studies, turned into national recognition once the invention proved itself. The National Innovation Foundation filed a patent on the design in 2003, registering it as the “Washing Cum Exercise Machine.” The invention earned Remya a National Award, presented by then President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and she went on to work with the NIF developing further devices for rural households.
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Who Is Remya Jose? Meet The 14-Year-Old Kerala Inventor Who Turned A Bicycle Into A Washing Machine

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Who Is Remya Jose? Meet The 14-Year-Old Kerala Inventor Who Turned A Bicycle Into A Washing Machine

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Who Is Remya Jose? Meet The 14-Year-Old Kerala Inventor Who Turned A Bicycle Into A Washing Machine
Who Is Remya Jose? Meet The 14-Year-Old Kerala Inventor Who Turned A Bicycle Into A Washing Machine
Who Is Remya Jose? Meet The 14-Year-Old Kerala Inventor Who Turned A Bicycle Into A Washing Machine
Who Is Remya Jose? Meet The 14-Year-Old Kerala Inventor Who Turned A Bicycle Into A Washing Machine

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