Who is Rhiya Ahir? 27-Year-Old Woman Who Stopped Mumbai Police Van To Free Detained Protesters

In the aftermath of recent student protests in Delhi, several viral videos have captured national attention. In these clips, young protesters are seen standing ground directly in front of police personnel before facing detentions or lathi charges. Among these incidents, a striking video from Mumbai went viral on social media, turning a 27-year-old woman into a symbol of courage. The woman, identified as Rhiya Ahir, was filmed single-handedly blocking a police vehicle during a protest rally near Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai. Demonstrators had gathered to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak.

Who is Rhiya Ahir?

Rhiya Ahir is a 27-year-old mode and entrepreneur who suddenly found herself at the center of the Mumbai student demonstrations. With nearly one lakh followers on Instagram, Ahir is a recognizable public figure who has appeared in several music videos, including “Dilbara”. According to reports, Ahir was walking from Kohinoor Square in Dadar toward Shivaji Park when she came across a police van packed with detained protesters, mostly students. Moved by their chants, she rushed over and stood directly in front of the vehicle with her arms outstretched, refusing to let it move.

Officers inside the van told Ahir that the detainees would be released after the vehicle traveled a short distance. Rejecting their explanation, she insisted the students be freed immediately on the spot. Despite the driver revving the engine and moving the vehicle slightly forward to intimidate her, she stood firm. Her act of defiance eventually led to the release of the detained protesters.

THIS IS PEAK COURAGE 🔥 One fearless woman stood in front of a police can carrying detained protestors during Mumbai students protest She refused to back down Soon more people joined and the police had to release the protestors What a brave lady. Huge respect 🫡 pic.twitter.com/2iGA9GMdtw — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) July 22, 2026

“I Was Shaking Inside”: Fear Amid Bravery

Although social media videos depicted Ahir standing composed and resolute in front of the police van, she admitted that maintaining her stance was far from easy.

Ahir also voiced her frustration online regarding the authorities’ handling of peaceful demonstrations. In a video shared on her Instagram account, she questioned the restrictions placed on peaceful assemblies, stating:

Escalating Student Protests and Crackdowns in Mumbai

Following clashes between police and student groups in Delhi, widespread demonstrations erupted in several cities, including Mumbai, as students expressed solidarity against reported police high-handedness. Mumbai Police have registered 13 FIRs in connection with unlawful assembly and violations of prohibitory orders, booking around 400 individuals across various cases. To curb further agitation, law enforcement authorities enforced strict prohibitory restrictions across Mumbai from July 23 to August 6, banning public gatherings of five or more people to maintain public order.

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