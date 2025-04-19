Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Who Is Ricky Rai? Son of Ex-Don Muthappa Rai Shot In Karnataka

In a late-night shocker, Ricky Rai, the son of late underworld figure N. Muthappa Rai, was shot at by some unidentified attackers near his home in Bidadi, just outside Bengaluru. He’s now recovering in Manipal Hospital, and police are on the hunt for the people behind the attack.

The incident happened sometime between 1 and 1:30 am early Saturday when Ricky was heading to Bengaluru in his car. He was sitting in the backseat with his bodyguard when someone opened fire on the vehicle.

The Bullet Came Through the Driver’s Seat

According to police, the attackers fired at the moving car, and one of the bullets managed to pierce the driver’s seat, hitting both the driver and Ricky, who was right behind. It’s not clear yet how serious the injuries are, but officials say Ricky is being treated and is out of danger for now.

“Some unidentified people allegedly opened fire, and a bullet struck the vehicle. He was seated in the rear, along with his gunman, when the bullet pierced through the driver’s seat, injuring both the driver and Rai,” a police officer said.

Taken to Hospital, Police on the Case

Soon after the shooting, Ricky was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where doctors are treating him. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and started an investigation. Right now, no one has been arrested, and there’s no clear motive yet.

Cops are checking CCTV footage from the area and tracking movements along the road where the attack took place. They’re also likely to question his gunman and other close people to figure out what really happened.

“We’re Trying to Catch the Attackers”

The name Muthappa Rai still rings loud in Bengaluru’s underworld history. He was once one of the city’s most feared dons but later claimed to have moved on from his criminal life. He passed away in 2020, but this fresh attack on his son has brought old memories rushing back.

Whether this shooting has anything to do with past rivalries, business issues, or something personal — no one knows for sure yet. But police say they’re not ruling anything out.

A senior cop handling the case told reporters, “A case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the suspects.”

With no names or leads confirmed yet, investigators are digging deep into all possibilities — from past enemies to new threats.

