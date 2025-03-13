Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? 3rd Richest Woman In India

A new name has risen among India's wealthiest individuals—Roshni Nadar Malhotra. She has now secured her position as the third richest person in the country, following Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

A new name has risen among India’s wealthiest individuals—Roshni Nadar Malhotra. She has now secured her position as the third richest person in the country, following Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Her remarkable rise in the corporate world comes after a major succession move that transferred a significant stake in HCL Corporation to her. This has not only strengthened her influence in India’s business landscape but also cemented her reputation as a powerful and visionary leader.

Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra?

Roshni Nadar Malhotra was born in 1982 in New Delhi and is the only child of Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies, and Kiran Nadar, an acclaimed art collector and philanthropist. Despite being born into a business empire, Roshni carved her own path through academic excellence and leadership roles before taking over the family business.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Educational Background and Career Path

Roshni completed her schooling at Vasant Valley School in New Delhi before moving to the United States for higher education. She earned a degree in Communications from Northwestern University and later pursued an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Her leadership skills were evident early on, and she quickly became a key figure in both business and philanthropy. She has played a crucial role in expanding and modernizing HCL Corporation, proving herself as a dynamic leader in the global corporate world.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Global Influence and Leadership Roles

Beyond her role at HCL, Roshni holds several prestigious positions on international boards. She is a:

Member of the Dean’s Advisory Council at the MIT School of Engineering

Executive Board Member for Asia at Kellogg School of Management

Board Member of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF)

Global Board of Directors Member of The Nature Conservancy (TNC)

Independent Director on the Board of HDFC Asset Management Company

These roles highlight her far-reaching influence beyond business, demonstrating her commitment to fostering international collaborations and sustainable development.

A Passion for Philanthropy

While Roshni Nadar Malhotra is known for her business acumen, she is equally passionate about philanthropy. She plays a crucial role in the Shiv Nadar Foundation, an organization that focuses on education, social development, and leadership programs for underprivileged students.

Key Philanthropic Initiatives

One of the most impactful projects she has overseen is VidyaGyan, a leadership academy that provides world-class education to talented students from economically weaker sections of society. Through this initiative, she aims to empower young minds and create future leaders who can bring positive change to India.

Personal Life and Family

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is married to Shikhar Malhotra, who serves as the Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare. Together, they form a strong business and philanthropic partnership, dedicated to expanding their family’s legacy in both technology and healthcare.

With her newfound status as India’s third richest person, Roshni Nadar Malhotra is not just a billionaire—she is a visionary leader, a global influencer, and a dedicated philanthropist. Her journey from a communications student to the head of one of India’s largest business empires is an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women looking to make their mark in the corporate world.