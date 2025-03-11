Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s Third-Richest And HCL Heiress After Shiv Nadar’s Stake Transfer

Roshni Nadar Malhotra becomes India’s 3rd-richest after Shiv Nadar transfers a 47% stake in HCL Corp. This move secures family leadership in the tech giant.

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s Third-Richest And HCL Heiress After Shiv Nadar’s Stake Transfer


Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the only daughter of HCL founder Shiv Nadar, has officially become India’s third-richest individual after receiving a significant stake in HCL Corp and Vama Delhi from her father. This move cements her position as the largest shareholder in HCL Technologies and HCL Infosystems, strengthening the Nadar family’s hold over the business empire.

With this transfer, Malhotra will control a 47% stake in HCL Corp and Vama Delhi, along with voting rights over 12.94% of HCL Infosystems through Vama Delhi and 49.94% via HCL Corp.

The transfer, executed through a private family arrangement, aims to maintain ownership within the Nadar family and ensure stable leadership at HCL. “Gift deeds have been executed as part of a structured succession plan, securing continued control by the Shiv Nadar family and ensuring long-term company stability,” stated the official filing.

Ranks Among India’s Wealthiest

Following this stake transfer, Malhotra now ranks as India’s third-richest person, surpassing her father, Shiv Nadar, who previously held this spot with a net worth of $35.9 billion.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index – India, the current rankings are:

  1. Mukesh Ambani – $88.1 billion
  2. Gautam Adani – $68.9 billion
  3. Roshni Nadar Malhotra – (previously held by Shiv Nadar at $35.9 billion)

A Legacy of Leadership and Philanthropy

Born in 1982, Roshni Nadar Malhotra has an impressive academic and professional background. She holds an undergraduate degree in Communications from Northwestern University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Malhotra took over as Chairperson of HCL Technologies in 2020, succeeding her father. She also serves on several prestigious boards, including:

  • MIT School of Engineering (Dean’s Advisory Council)
  • Kellogg School of Management (Executive Board for Asia)
  • US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF)
  • Global Board of The Nature Conservancy
  • Independent Director at HDFC Asset Management Company

A Strong Philanthropic Presence

Through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, Malhotra plays a key role in philanthropic initiatives focusing on education. The foundation has established some of India’s leading schools and colleges, contributing significantly to the country’s academic landscape.

Her mother, Kiran Nadar, is a well-known art collector, philanthropist, and founder of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. She also won a bronze medal in contract bridge at the 2018 Asian Games, as reported by TOI.

A Family-Oriented Business Leader

In 2010, Roshni Nadar married Shikhar Malhotra, the Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare. The couple has two sons, Armaan and Jahaan.

With this latest development, HCL’s legacy remains firmly within the Nadar family, ensuring continued leadership, stability, and influence in India’s tech and business sectors.

HCL Corp HCL stake transfer India’s richest people Roshni Nadar Malhotra Shiv Nadar

