Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra, India’s Third Richest Woman?

Discover how Roshni Nadar Malhotra became India’s third richest individual after inheriting a 47% stake in HCL. Learn about her leadership, education, and impact on the tech industry.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the daughter of HCL founder Shiv Nadar, has recently become the third richest Indian. Her financial ascent is largely due to inheriting 47% of her father’s stake in HCL Corporation and Vama Sundari Investments (Vama Delhi). This succession has not only boosted her net worth but has also cemented her role as a key player in HCL’s future growth. According to Bloomberg Billionaires data, Roshni’s new position ranks her among India’s wealthiest individuals, alongside Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Shiv Nadar Transfers 47% of His Stake to Daughter Roshni

Shiv Nadar, who previously held a 51% shareholding in both Vama Delhi and HCL, has executed a family arrangement that ensures the continuity of the Nadar family’s ownership and control over the company. The gift of a 47% stake to Roshni guarantees stability and a smooth transition of leadership for HCL, a $12 billion technology giant. This decision marks a pivotal moment in HCL’s history as Roshni takes on a more strategic role within the organization.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra’s Rise to Power in the Tech World

Roshni Nadar Malhotra has been leading HCL Technologies as chairperson since 2020. As the only child of Shiv Nadar, she’s been intricately involved in the growth of HCL since its inception in 1976. HCL has played a significant role in shaping India’s IT sector, and Roshni continues to push its boundaries as a global technology leader.

In addition to her role at HCL, Roshni is an active philanthropist and trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which focuses on empowering India through education. She has also contributed her expertise to various international boards, including the Dean’s Advisory Council at the MIT School of Engineering and the Kellogg School of Management’s Executive Board for Asia.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra’s Education and Global Impact

Roshni was born in 1982 in New Delhi and attended Vasant Valley School. She pursued her higher education in the United States, earning a bachelor’s degree in communication from Northwestern University, with a focus on radio, television, and film. She then earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, specializing in social enterprise and strategy.

Apart from her role at HCL, Roshni is a member of the global board of The Nature Conservancy and an independent director on the board of HDFC Asset Management Company. She’s also a board member of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, which seeks to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra’s Wealth and Financial Standing

Roshni Nadar Malhotra’s wealth has seen a meteoric rise following the transfer of HCL stock from her father. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires – India list, Roshni’s net worth has propelled her to the third position among India’s wealthiest individuals, with an estimated value of $35.9 billion. Mukesh Ambani remains India’s richest individual with $88.1 billion, followed by Gautam Adani with $68.9 billion.

Currently, Vama Sundari Investments holds a 44.71% stake in HCL, which is valued at ₹186,782 crore, making it one of the top 30 mid-cap companies by valuation.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra’s Personal Life

Roshni is married to Shikhar Malhotra, vice chairman of HCL Healthcare, and the couple has two sons, Armaan and Jahaan. Despite her impressive financial standing, Roshni maintains a grounded lifestyle, emphasizing accountability, responsibility, and the values instilled by her parents. Her dedication to education, family, and HCL’s continued growth reflects her commitment to both her heritage and the future.