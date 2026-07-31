LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Is Ruchika Singh? 25-Year-Old Booked for Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi During NEET UG Paper Leak Protest

Who Is Ruchika Singh? 25-Year-Old Booked for Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi During NEET UG Paper Leak Protest

A 25-year-old woman, Ruchika Singh, has been booked for allegedly making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party-led paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar. Here's why an FIR was filed and how the CJP responded.

Ruchika Singh made abusive remarks on PM Modi Amid CJP Protest. Photo: Video Grab
Ruchika Singh made abusive remarks on PM Modi Amid CJP Protest. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 09:29 IST

A police case has been lodged against 25-year-old Ruchika Singh for allegedly saying abusive remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party led protest over paper leaks at Jantar Mantar on July 23. As per the complaint filed on Wednesday, her statements apparently belittled the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office and were also said to have the potential to spark public unrest and disrupt communal harmony.

Why Was an FIR Filed Against Ruchika Singh? 

A Zero FIR was initially registered at the Expressway Police Station in Noida under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to breach of peace, public mischief and defamation. A Zero FIR allows a complaint to be filed at any police station, regardless of where the incident took place.

You Might Be Interested In

The case has now been transferred to the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi, where further investigation will be carried out.

What Did the Cockroach Janta Party Say on the FIR? 

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das said that Ruchika Singh’s remarks might have been a bit inappropriate, though he argued that actually filing a criminal case against her was not the right way to go about it. He added that leaning on criminal laws for protesters can have a chilling effect on ordinary people and their willingness to speak out.

“Of course, if there’s any language that was used which is derogatory in nature, then the person concerned is free to pursue civil defamation and criminal defamation against the person. However, the use of criminal machinery to go against protesters is highly condemnable and no one should be punished for any objectionable language per se. I’m not saying that the language is right. The language may be wrong, it may be objectionable to someone, but it is no reason to invoke the criminal machinery against such people. It leads to a chilling effect. I don’t think this is acceptable to anybody, especially to the younger generation,” he said. 

“At the same time, I would request everyone from the younger generation to be very careful with their words, and the kind of insults and sentences that you use against people in general. That said, criminal machinery being used is a big no-no. It is completely unacceptable, it should not happen. We would also like to tell the police to maintain calm and not misuse their powers for any political ends,” Das added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said no legal action will be taken against those arrested during the protests, except people with a criminal record.

Also Read: Why Delhi Govt Is Closing Cases Against NEET Protesters 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Ruchika Singh? 25-Year-Old Booked for Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi During NEET UG Paper Leak Protest
Tags: CJP protesthome-hero-pos-5india newsnarendra modi

RELATED News

Odisha Medical Exam Question Paper Shared On WhatsApp During Test Amid NEET Protests

Explained: Why Cauvery Water Dispute Flares Up Every Monsoon Season

Why Delhi Govt Is Closing Cases Against NEET Protesters

Who is Chhota Rajan? Gangster Gets 7 Years Imprisonment In Passport Forgery Case

Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

LATEST NEWS

Will Trump’s New $100,000 OPT Fee End H-1B Visa Dream For Indian Students?

Who Is Ruchika Singh? 25-Year-Old Booked for Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi During NEET UG Paper Leak Protest

Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 4-Storey Kohinoor Apartment Crashes, Death Toll Reaches 7

What Is Trump’s Plan for Hamas Disarmament in Gaza After Peace Board Deal?

32 Miners Killed in Pakistan Coal Mine Explosion, Dozens Trapped as Labour Union Alleges Negligence

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Breaks Silence On Face-Off With Shilpa Shinde, Says He ‘Wasn’t There To Pull Anyone Down’

Taipei Open 2026: HS Prannoy Crashes Out as Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag and Kiran George Reach Quarter-Finals

WWE SummerSlam 2026: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes — Full Match Card, Date, Time And Live Streaming

Premier League 2026-27: Joe Gomez Likely To Miss Liverpool’s Season-Opener Due To Injury

Who Is Lovepreet Singh? Indian Navy Officer Clinches Silver Medal To Cap Off India’s Weightlifting Campaign In Commonwealth Games 2026

Who Is Ruchika Singh? 25-Year-Old Booked for Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi During NEET UG Paper Leak Protest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Ruchika Singh? 25-Year-Old Booked for Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi During NEET UG Paper Leak Protest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Ruchika Singh? 25-Year-Old Booked for Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi During NEET UG Paper Leak Protest
Who Is Ruchika Singh? 25-Year-Old Booked for Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi During NEET UG Paper Leak Protest
Who Is Ruchika Singh? 25-Year-Old Booked for Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi During NEET UG Paper Leak Protest
Who Is Ruchika Singh? 25-Year-Old Booked for Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi During NEET UG Paper Leak Protest

QUICK LINKS