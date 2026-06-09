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Home > India News > Who Is Sabyasachi Dutta? TMC Leader Arrested Over Extortion & Criminal Intimidation Charges

Who Is Sabyasachi Dutta? TMC Leader Arrested Over Extortion & Criminal Intimidation Charges

TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta was arrested by Bidhannagar Police over alleged extortion and criminal intimidation after a businessman’s complaint. Police conducted a late-night raid at his Rajarhat residence. The investigation is ongoing, adding to his long-standing political controversies in West Bengal.

TMC Leader Sabyasachi Dutta Arrested Over Extortion & Criminal Intimidation Charges (Via X)
TMC Leader Sabyasachi Dutta Arrested Over Extortion & Criminal Intimidation Charges (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 12:29 IST

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation chairman Sabyasachi Dutta has been arrested by Bidhannagar Police on allegations of extortion and criminal intimidation. The arrest was made during a late-night operation after a complaint from a local businessman triggered investigation. Police sources said the case began after a Salt Lake-based businessman alleged that he was being pressured for money and threatened.

Late-Night Police Action In Rajarhat

Officers reached Dutta’s Rajarhat residence on Monday night and took him into custody after questioning. He was later shifted to the police station for further formalities.

Fresh Controversy For TMC Leader

This adds to a series of legal and political troubles linked to the former MLA, who has been in and out of party roles over the years. Police is yet to share full details of the extortion amount, but the probe is ongoing and further questioning is expected.

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Who Is Sabyasachi Dutta? TMC Leader Arrested Over Extortion & Criminal Intimidation Charges
Tags: Bidhannagar police actioncriminal intimidation charges IndiaKolkata political newsRajarhat arrest caseSabyasachi Dutta arrestTMC leader extortion caseTrinamool Congress controversyWest Bengal politics news

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Who Is Sabyasachi Dutta? TMC Leader Arrested Over Extortion & Criminal Intimidation Charges

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Who Is Sabyasachi Dutta? TMC Leader Arrested Over Extortion & Criminal Intimidation Charges
Who Is Sabyasachi Dutta? TMC Leader Arrested Over Extortion & Criminal Intimidation Charges
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