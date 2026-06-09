Who Is Sabyasachi Dutta? TMC Leader Arrested Over Extortion & Criminal Intimidation Charges

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation chairman Sabyasachi Dutta has been arrested by Bidhannagar Police on allegations of extortion and criminal intimidation. The arrest was made during a late-night operation after a complaint from a local businessman triggered investigation. Police sources said the case began after a Salt Lake-based businessman alleged that he was being pressured for money and threatened.

Late-Night Police Action In Rajarhat

Officers reached Dutta’s Rajarhat residence on Monday night and took him into custody after questioning. He was later shifted to the police station for further formalities.

Fresh Controversy For TMC Leader

This adds to a series of legal and political troubles linked to the former MLA, who has been in and out of party roles over the years. Police is yet to share full details of the extortion amount, but the probe is ongoing and further questioning is expected.

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