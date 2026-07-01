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Home > India News > Who Is Sachin Ahir? Ex-Uddhav Sena Leader Elected Deputy Chairman A Day After Joining Shinde Camp

Who Is Sachin Ahir? Ex-Uddhav Sena Leader Elected Deputy Chairman A Day After Joining Shinde Camp

Sachin Ahir, a former Worli MLA and once a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, was unanimously elected deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council a day after switching from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to the Eknath Shinde faction.

Sachin Ahir was elected deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (Image: ANI)
Sachin Ahir was elected deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 14:26 IST

Sachin Ahir was unanimously elected deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday, barely 24 hours after leaving the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and joining the Eknath Shinde faction. The rapid political turnaround has added to the troubles for the Uddhav camp, which is already battling the defection of six MPs. Once regarded as one of Aaditya Thackeray’s closest associates, Sachin Ahir has now found himself at the centre of Maharashtra politics again.

Political journey of Sachin Ahir from Congress to Shinde Sena

The political journey of Sachin Ahir has been full of twists and turns through the years. He first started out with the Congress but later changed parties to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Later on, he became a member of the undivided Shiv Sena. Following the defection in the Sena by Eknath Shinde in 2022, Sachin Ahir aligned himself with the faction and got elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

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A former MLA from Worli, Sachin Ahir was widely seen as a close confidant of Aaditya Thackeray. His decision to leave the Uddhav camp therefore came as a major surprise to party leaders and workers alike.

How Sachin Ahir became deputy chairman within a day of switching sides

On Tuesday, Sachin Ahir formally joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and immediately filed his nomination for the deputy chairman’s post. A day later, he was elected unanimously after Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate JM Abhyankar withdrew his nomination following a request from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil. It is still not clear why the MVA candidate decided to step aside.

According to PTI, police personnel were deployed outside Sachin Ahir’s residence on Wednesday morning after his political switch, while several supporters visited his home following the development.

Sachin Ahir’s exit draws sharp attack from Uddhav Sena leaders

The Uddhav Sena reacted strongly to Sachin Ahir’s exit. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned his loyalty and integrity, saying, “There is something called integrity in politics and personal life. He (Sachin Ahir) has been a very special person to Aaditya Thackeray… But political hunger has grown so much that integrity and loyalty have no value left…”

Raut also called for introspection within the party. “We need to identify the character of person. Some get too much and it hurts party loyalists,” he said, echoing similar concerns raised a day earlier by UBT leader Sunil Shinde.

Fresh setback as Sachin Ahir’s move adds to Uddhav Sena’s troubles

Continuing his criticism, Raut also targeted Eknath Shinde, saying, “If Uddhav Thackeray had not given everything posts, power to Eknath Shinde where he would be? He became what he is today because he received all those things in the party from leadership.” He also remarked that Eknath Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde are now “teaching” others despite benefiting from the Uddhav-led leadership.

The exit of Sachin Ahir comes as another major setback for the Uddhav Sena, which is already dealing with the defection of six MPs to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. 

Also Read: PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Before Monsoon Session? Here’s What May Happen    

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Who Is Sachin Ahir? Ex-Uddhav Sena Leader Elected Deputy Chairman A Day After Joining Shinde Camp
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Who Is Sachin Ahir? Ex-Uddhav Sena Leader Elected Deputy Chairman A Day After Joining Shinde Camp
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