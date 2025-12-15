Who Is Sajid Saifullah Jutt? NIA Names Pakistan-Based Lashkar Offshoot Chief As Pahalgam Attack Mastermind

Sajid Saifullah Jutt, a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, has been named by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as the mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack in which dozens of tourists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

On April 22, terrorists attacked a group of tourists in the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, which is one of Kashmir’s top tourist destinations. A total of at least 28 people were killed in this attack, including two foreign nationals. This attack is one of the most deadly in the Valley since the nullification of Article 370.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a derivative of the banned Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, took responsibility for this massacre.

Who Is Sajid Saifullah Jutt

Sajid Saifullah Jutt, also referred to by his alias Saifullah Kasuri or another alias Khalid, is a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and an associate of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed. Jutt, a Pakistani national from Kasoor, is thought to be a part of the senior echelons of LeT and is presumed to be operating out of Pakistan, with connections in Islamabad and Peshawar.

He is described by security officials as an important strategist and a main player in the planning and execution of terror attacks against India.

TRF Leader, Lashkar’s Proxy Organisation

His current role is as the head of The Resistance Front (TRF), which is reportedly a front organization of Laskhar-e-Taiba to conduct attacks with plausible deniability. TRF has been recognized to be involved in targeted killings and high impact terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

Chargesheet Issued by NIA & UAPA

Following a seven-month investigation in which over 1,000 people were interrogated, a chargesheet was recorded in a special court in the Jammu region by the NIA. Jutt has been labeled a major conspirator and a banned terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The agency has also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

The chargesheet relies on provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, Arms Act 1959, UAPA, and other laws pertaining to waging war against the government of India.

Other Terrorists Who Have Been Indicted in this case include

The chargesheet mentions the names of three Pakistani terrorists, Suleimani Shah, Hamza Afghani, and Jibran, who were involved in the attack in Pahalgam. They were all killed in Operation Mahadev in Dachigam on July 28.

Locals Who Assisted or Aided

A total of six local co-conspirators have also been chargesheeted in the case, including Bashir Ahmed Jothar, Parvez Ahmed Jothar, and Mohammad

Bashir & Parvez have been found to have given accommodation to these terrorists in a cottage in Hill Park on April 21 night, which is a day before the attack.

Mohammad Yusuf led these terrorists through a forest belt in South Kashmir to reach the attack site.

Strategic Timing of the Attack

As reported by security authorities, the attack took place after meticulous planning and not just a random display of violence. The terrorists remained in hiding and struck at a time when they would make a maximum impact.

The coincidence of this event during US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India and PM Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia has intensified speculations over the strategic implications of this attack.

Ties to Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Political Front

Jutt has also occupied senior roles in Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), another organization with ties to LeT, which is proscribe by the UN and US. In 2017, he was introduced at a function as the President of Milli Muslim League (MML), which is a political affiliate of JuD.

During a press conference in a given year, Jutt publicly discussed the emergence of MML, emphasizing their aims to promote the radical ideology of LeT using political legitimity.

While Indian authorities have officially attributed Sajid Saifullah Jutt with being the mastermind of the attack in Pahalgam, they have reiterated claims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The charges come despite claims by the NIA that investigations into the LeT-TRF network are in progress.

