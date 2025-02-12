Who Is Sajjan Kumar And What Happened In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots? Delhi Court Finds Former Congress MP Guilty Of Murder

Forty years after the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar has been convicted for his role in the killings. A Delhi court found him guilty of murder, reinforcing long-standing demands for justice.

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The case pertains to the murder of a father-son duo, Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh, in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984, following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Sentencing on February 18

The Rouse Avenue Court, presided over by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, found Kumar guilty and has scheduled arguments on sentencing for February 18. Kumar, who is currently serving a life sentence in another 1984 anti-Sikh riots case related to the killings in Delhi Cantonment, was produced in court from Tihar Jail for the pronouncement of the verdict.

The case was initially registered at the Punjabi Bagh police station but was later taken over by a special investigation team (SIT). On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, stating there was a “prima facie” case against him.

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: What Happened and Role of Sajjan Kumar?

According to the prosecution, an armed mob engaged in widespread violence, looting, and arson against the Sikh community in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination. The mob attacked Singh and his son, looted their home, and later set it on fire.

The court’s order underscored Kumar’s role in the violence, stating that he was not only a participant in the mob but also a leader. “There is sufficient material to form a prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant but had also led the mob,” the order noted.

Jagdip Singh Kahlon, general secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), welcomed the court’s decision, expressing gratitude to the judiciary and the government for reopening the case.

Who is Sajjan Kumar?

Sajjan Kumar, a veteran leader of the Congress party, was once the general secretary of its Delhi unit. He first won the Lok Sabha elections from Outer Delhi in his thirties, securing over 50% of the vote. At the time, Kumar was a corporator who owned a bakery. He went on to win the same parliamentary seat twice more, in 1991 and 2004.

In 2009, following protests over his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Congress announced that Kumar and Jagdish Tytler had withdrawn themselves from electoral contention.

“Sajjan Kumar, who led the Sikh massacre 40 years ago, has been convicted and will be punished. I thank the court for this verdict. I also thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for forming an SIT after coming to power. This is the result of reinvestigating the closed cases. We hope to get justice in the Jagdish Tytler case as well,” Kahlon said.

Supreme Court Questions Delhi Police Over Acquittals

In a related development, the Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Delhi Police for its handling of appeals against acquittals in 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases. Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, addressing Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, stated that prosecution in these cases should be pursued with seriousness and not as a mere formality.

“In several cases, you haven’t challenged the Delhi High Court’s ruling. Frankly, filing special leave petitions (SLPs) is ineffective unless they are seriously prosecuted. Were senior lawyers involved in earlier cases? It must be done with sincerity, not merely as a formality. The outcome isn’t the issue—we want it done earnestly,” the bench remarked.

Senior advocate H.S. Phoolka, representing petitioner S. Gurlad Singh Kahlon, argued that the police’s appeals were mere formalities and lacked genuine effort. He highlighted that the Delhi High Court had previously found evidence of a cover-up and inadequate prosecution by the state. Phoolka sought permission to submit relevant judgments into the record.

Investigations and Legal Proceedings Over the Years

During the hearing, the additional solicitor general mentioned that letters had been sent to initiate appeals in six acquittal cases. The Supreme Court scheduled the next hearing for February 17.

The case stems from a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Kahlon, a former member of the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee. His petition led to the Supreme Court’s 2018 directive to establish a special investigation team (SIT) led by Justice Dhingra to re-examine 199 cases that had been previously closed.

According to the Nanavati Commission report, which investigated the 1984 violence, 587 FIRs were filed in Delhi, reporting the deaths of 2,733 people. Out of these, around 240 cases were closed as “untraced,” while approximately 250 cases resulted in acquittals. In May 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler for allegedly inciting a mob that led to the deaths of three individuals at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984.

