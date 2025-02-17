Who is Sam Pitroda? Controversies and His Close Relationship with the Gandhis

Sam Pitroda, President of the Indian Overseas Congress, sparked controversy by downplaying the India-China border dispute, accusing the U.S. of exaggerating the threat. His remarks have ignited strong backlash from the BJP, intensifying political tensions over national security.

Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) President Sam Pitroda has drawn sharp criticism after suggesting that the India-China border dispute has been “blown out of proportion” by the United States. His comments have led to an immediate rebuke from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress party of compromising India’s territorial integrity.

Questions Perception of China as a Threat

In an interview with the news agency IANS, Pitroda remarked, “I don’t understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has the habit of defining an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront.” His comments were made in the context of US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate the ongoing border dispute between India and China during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, D.C.

Pitroda’s comments have raised eyebrows, particularly as the India-China border dispute remains a sensitive and complex issue, with both countries having faced military confrontations in recent years.

BJP Responds to Sam Pitroda

In response, BJP leaders criticized Pitroda’s remarks, accusing the Congress of surrendering Indian territory to China. The party’s leaders expressed concern that Pitroda’s statements downplayed a serious national security issue. This exchange has further deepened the divide between the ruling BJP and the Congress, especially on matters of foreign policy and national defense.

Who is Sam Pitroda?

Pitroda is a prominent figure in India’s political and technological landscape. As the head of the Indian Overseas Congress, he leads an organization focused on representing the interests of overseas Indians and friends of India, which serves as the international arm of the Congress party. He is also recognized globally as a telecom entrepreneur, investor, and policymaker, with a career spanning over five decades in the IT industry.

Sam Pitroda: Educational Background and Professional Journey

Pitroda hails from Odisha, born to Gujarati parents. He completed his elementary education in Vallabh Vidyanagar, Gujarat, before earning a master’s degree in physics and electronics from Maharaja Sayajirao University in Vadodara. In 1964, Pitroda moved to the United States to pursue a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

Pitroda is widely regarded for his contributions to India’s telecommunications revolution in the 1980s. He was an advisor to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and led several key technological missions in areas such as telecommunications, water, literacy, immunization, dairy production, and oilseeds. His role in shaping India’s infrastructure is well-documented, and he has collaborated with multiple Indian Prime Ministers, including Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh.

Pitroda has also been described as a mentor to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, maintaining a close working relationship with him.

Past Controversies

Pitroda’s career has not been without controversy. In May 2019, during the Lok Sabha elections, Pitroda was criticized for making light of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. When asked about the issue, he dismissed it by saying, “Is there anything to say about 1984 now? Talk about what you did in the last 5 years. What happened in 1984 happened. But what have you achieved?” His comments were widely condemned by various political groups, especially in the context of ongoing debates around justice for the victims of the riots.

Pitroda has also faced controversy over remarks on inheritance tax in the United States. After his comments about the topic drew backlash, he sought to clarify that he had merely used inheritance tax as an example, not as a primary focus of his discourse.

