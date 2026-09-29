Who Is Sandeep Mistry, Arrested in Dubai, and What Is His Connection With Nirav Modi in PNB Fraud Case?

The long-running Punjab National Bank fraud case has seen a fresh development. The CBI has arrested Sandeep Bharat Mistry, an associate linked to fugitive Nirav Modi, in Dubai. Mistry has now been brought to Mumbai. He is expected to be produced before the special court hearing the case, where the CBI is likely to seek his custody for questioning.

Mistry was a director of Fancy Creations Ltd, a Hong Kong-based company linked to Modi’s business network, according to the Free Press Journal report. The agency has alleged that Mistry was involved in events that followed the registration of the case in India.

The latest arrest comes years after the alleged ₹13,500-crore PNB fraud came to light and as legal proceedings against several accused continue.

What Is Sandeep Mistry Accused Of?

As per reports, Mistry, along with Nehal Modi and Mihir Bhansali, were allegedly involved in threatening employees who were listed as directors of companies linked to Nirav Modi in Dubai.

When the case was registered in India, some of these individuals were reportedly pressured to leave Dubai. They were told that they could also face arrest, and that is why mobile phones belonging to some of these individuals were destroyed.

The CBI had earlier claimed that Mistry and Bhansali forced directors of certain companies to leave Dubai and that electronic evidence, including phones and an office server, was destroyed. These are allegations made by the investigating agency and prosecution. They have not, by themselves, established guilt.

Who Is Sandeep Mistry?

Mistry is not a member of the Modi family. His connection to the case comes through his association with companies in the Firestar business network. Evidence presented during Nirav Modi’s UK extradition proceedings described Mistry as an employee who was moved to Dubai as part of the wider Firestar Group structure.

A witness statement cited in the extradition judgment said Mistry directed some employees and “used to consult Mr Bhansali and Nirav Modi about any transactions.”

The same evidence described several Dubai-based companies associated with the group as “dummy companies”, alleging that they did not conduct genuine business and were used for movement of funds.

Mistry’s Link To Modi’s Overseas Companies

Investigators have linked Mistry to companies operating outside India. He was identified as a director of a Hong Kong-based company associated with Modi’s business network.

In January 2026, the CBI sought proclamation proceedings against Mistry, describing him as an absconding accused in the case. The agency’s earlier chargesheet alleged that he was involved in moving directors of certain companies out of Dubai after the fraud case emerged.

The Enforcement Directorate also moved the Mumbai special court in February 2026 seeking to begin proceedings to declare Mistry a Fugitive Economic Offender.

Why Sandeep Mistry’s Arrest Matters

Mistry’s arrest is another individual associated with the business dealings of Nirav Modi outside India who would be present in front of Indian investigators. It would be interesting to see what questions the CBI has for him regarding his role, the companies involved in the matter and the sequence of events that unfolded after the investigation began into the PNB fraud.

It is a significant development even as Nirav Modi continues to stay outside India in the UK under extradition proceedings. However, with these proceedings in court, it would be helpful to expose Modi’s businesses and the events that allegedly followed to expose the PNB fraud.