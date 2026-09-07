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Home > India News > Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? From 2022 Thyagraj Stadium Dog Row to Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building Collapse, Why Is He Under Fire?

Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? From 2022 Thyagraj Stadium Dog Row to Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building Collapse, Why Is He Under Fire?

Sanjeev Khirwar, MCD Commissioner, faces scrutiny after the Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse. Know about his IAS career, the 2022 Thyagraj Stadium dog row and why protesters seek his resignation.

Sanjeev Khirwar (Photo: ANI)
Sanjeev Khirwar (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 18:26 IST

Delhi has witnessed a deadly incident when a Satya Niketan building collapsed, killing at least seven people. This incident has brought the spotlight to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and its commissioner, Sanjeev Khirwar. This incident has prompted students to raise questions about the safety of buildings and action against the unauthorised construction in the capital. There are several groups and civil society organisations demanding accountability from the MCD, and some are even demanding Khirwar’s resignation. Khirwar is the same person who has drawn attention in his previous Delhi stint and the 2022 Thyagraj Stadium row.

Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar, MCD Commissioner?

Sanjeev Khirwar is a 1994-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, and he held multiple senior administrative positions across the national capital, Arunachal Pradesh and other Union Territories. He made his return to Delhi in January 2026 after a three-year gap and was appointed as MCD chairman, which places him at the centre of the capital’s civic administration. His return has now coincided with one of the major building safety controversies facing the civic body.

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Following the Satya Niketan collapse, questions have been raised about how effectively the MCD identifies and acts against dangerous and unauthorised structures.

“We had a protest yesterday at the MCD office as well, and we demanded the resignation of the MCD Commissioner. We are all sitting here, and we are demanding accountability. What is the actual standard of student safety on the campus?” ABVP National Social Media Convenor Prerna Bhardwaj said, according to ANI.

Sanjeev Khirwar’s 2022 Thyagraj Stadium Controversy

This is not the first time Khirwar is facing public scrutiny. Before this Satya Niketan building collapse incident, he served as Delhi government’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) in 2022 and during his tenure he was alleged that coaches and athletes were asked to leave the stadium by 7 pm as Khirwar would arrive there with dogs. 

“We used to train till 8-8.30 PM under lights earlier. But now, we are asked to leave the ground by 7 PM so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground,” a coach had told The Indian Express.

As the news went out, these allegations sparked a political row and drew huge public attention and criticism. Although Khirwar rejected these allegations, he acknowledged the fact that he took his dog to the stadium. After this controversy, then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered sports facilities to remain open till 10 pm. Thereafter, Khirwar was transferred to Ladakh, where he held senior administrative positions.
 

What Did Sanjeev Khirwar Say After Satya Niketan Collapse?

Amid the latest criticism, Khirwar defended the MCD’s action against unauthorised construction in Delhi. Asked about the number of illegal buildings in the capital, he said the civic body regularly identifies and takes action against such structures.

“We don’t have the exact figures. A regular identification is conducted. In the last three months, 960 demolitions were carried out, 407 buildings were sealed, and notices were served to 1,500 buildings for sealing and demolition. This is a regular process to take action against unauthorised construction,” he said.

The figures come as questions grow over whether enforcement measures are enough to prevent tragedies involving unsafe buildings.

From Senior IAS Officer To MCD Chief

Khirwar has had a long administrative career. From 2009 to 2014, he served as private secretary to the Union Minister for Women and Child Development. He has also served in several roles across the AGMUT cadre.

But his 2022 stadium controversy and the latest Satya Niketan tragedy have put his Delhi posting under renewed public scrutiny. For the MCD chief, the biggest question now is whether the civic body’s enforcement record can match the assurances being given after the latest collapse.

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Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? From 2022 Thyagraj Stadium Dog Row to Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building Collapse, Why Is He Under Fire?
Tags: Delhi Building CollapseSanjeev KhirwarSanjeev Khirwar controversySanjeev Khirwar IASSanjeev Khirwar MCD CommissionerSatya Niketan building collapse

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Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? From 2022 Thyagraj Stadium Dog Row to Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building Collapse, Why Is He Under Fire?

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Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? From 2022 Thyagraj Stadium Dog Row to Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building Collapse, Why Is He Under Fire?

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Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? From 2022 Thyagraj Stadium Dog Row to Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building Collapse, Why Is He Under Fire?
Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? From 2022 Thyagraj Stadium Dog Row to Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building Collapse, Why Is He Under Fire?
Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? From 2022 Thyagraj Stadium Dog Row to Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building Collapse, Why Is He Under Fire?
Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? From 2022 Thyagraj Stadium Dog Row to Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building Collapse, Why Is He Under Fire?

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