Who Is Sarla Bhat? J&K Police to Chargesheet Yasin Malik In Murder Case After 35 Years

In a major step toward transparency and accountability, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Kashmir is set to file a chargesheet before a special court against five operatives of the banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for the 1990 Sarla Bhat murder case. This development marks a significant breakthrough in a 35-year-old targeted killing case that contributed significantly to the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. Sources close to the investigation have revealed that the chargesheet names top JKLF operatives in the planning and murder, including Mohammad Yasin Malik (then Chief Commander of the JKLF), Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Mohammad Yousuf Sofi, alias Idrees and Ghulam Mohammad Taploo.

Who Was Sarla Bhat?

Sarla Bhat was a nurse who was abducted by JKLF terrorists from the vicinity of the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on April 18, 1990. She was taken to the nearby Illahibagh-Lal Bazar area, where she was brutally assaulted, tortured, and shot dead with an automatic rifle. Her body was later dumped in downtown Srinagar with a note branding her a mukhbir (informer). For three and a half decades, this dark chapter in Kashmir’s history remained unsolved. In 2024, the case was officially given to the SIA, which launched a comprehensive and scientific investigation, tracking down multiple witnesses, politicians, and journalists to piece together the facts.

Key Evidence in Sarla Bhat Murder Case

According to reports, investigators have gathered critical forensic and eyewitness evidence. Forensic analysis confirmed that all three cartridges recovered from the murder scene were fired from firearms used by JKLF operatives. Eyewitnesses identified the operatives involved in the abduction before they dragged her to the killing site near the Buchpora crossing. Because limited information was recorded in the 1990s, it took investigators over a year to track down these eyewitnesses, many of whom are now elderly and convince them to testify.

Who are the Five Accused In Sarla Bhat Murder Case?

Of the five identified JKLF members, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Mohammad Yousuf Sofi (Idrees), and Ghulam Mohammad Taploo have since died. Yasin Malik is currently in custody serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail for a separate terror-funding case, while Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo is believed to have fled across the border to Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

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