Who Is Sateesh Seth? Former RIL Group MD Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court has sent former Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG) executive Sateesh Seth to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with a major money laundering investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The case revolves around allegations of fund diversion, shell companies, hawala transactions and the siphoning of public money linked to infrastructure projects. The order was passed by Dwarka Court’s vacation judge after the completion of Seth’s custodial interrogation by the ED. He will remain in judicial custody until July 2 while investigators continue to probe the alleged financial irregularities.

Court Sends Sateesh Seth to Judicial Custody

The Enforcement Directorate produced Seth before the court a day before the expiry of his six-day custodial remand. After hearing submissions from both sides, the court accepted the agency’s request and remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The court allowed Seth to carry his spectacles and prescribed medicines while in custody. It also directed jail authorities to decide on other facilities, including bedding, according to prison regulations.

The ED had argued that further investigation was required to identify beneficiaries of the alleged proceeds of crime and trace the complete money trail connected to the case.

Who Is Sateesh Seth?

Sateesh Seth is a long-time senior executive associated with the Reliance Anil Ambani Group. According to investigators, he held several key leadership positions within Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and other group companies over the years.

He served as Executive Director of Reliance Infrastructure from 2000 to 2007. He later became Executive Vice Chairman of the company and continued in senior leadership roles until November 2024.

The ED alleges that Seth exercised significant control over commercial, managerial and financial decisions within various companies of the group and was involved in transaction structuring and fund-routing decisions.

What Is the Case About?

The money laundering case stems from a Mumbai Police FIR registered in February 2026. The investigation alleges that a network of shell companies was used to siphon money abroad through hawala channels by generating fake invoices for overvalued diamond imports.

Investigators claim that companies including Geet Exim Pvt. Ltd., Vibha Impex Pvt. Ltd. and Pahal Impex Pvt. Ltd. acted as shell entities in the operation.

According to the allegations, these entities helped move large sums of money outside India while disguising the transactions as legitimate business payments linked to diamond imports. The ED subsequently registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and launched a detailed probe.

Alleged Diversion of Funds From Highway Projects

The ED claims that Reliance Infrastructure was the primary beneficiary of a larger financial fraud involving two National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects:

Jaipur-Reengus Toll Road Project

Trichy-Karur Toll Road Project

According to investigators, public funds allocated to these projects were allegedly diverted through a complex network of contractors, subcontractors and shell companies.

The agency alleges that nearly Rs 92 crore was siphoned abroad through multiple layers of transactions designed to conceal the origin and destination of the funds. Investigators claim the money ultimately moved out of India through purported payments for polished and unpolished diamond imports.

ED Alleges Use of Shell Companies

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that several shell entities played a crucial role in routing funds overseas.

According to the agency, construction contracts and subcontracting arrangements were allegedly used to justify large payments. Investigators claim many of these transactions lacked genuine commercial purpose and were instead structured to move money through multiple accounts before being transferred abroad.

The agency further alleges that the shell companies involved did not perform actual work corresponding to the payments they received.

Jaipur-Reengus Project Under Scrutiny

One of the projects being examined is the Jaipur-Reengus Toll Road project. The ED alleges that Reliance Infrastructure awarded a contract worth Rs 315 crore to a contractor and subsequently made advance payments of over Rs 39 crore. Investigators claim portions of these funds were transferred to shell companies through allegedly questionable agreements.

According to the agency, a substantial part of the money was later routed to foreign entities. The ED maintains that the transaction structure indicates a deliberate effort to move funds outside India while masking their true nature.

Trichy-Karur Project Also Investigated

The Trichy-Karur highway project is another major focus of the investigation. The ED alleges that a chain of companies involved in the project transferred significant amounts of money to shell entities without corresponding work being executed.

Investigators claim that over Rs 40 crore was routed through entities allegedly linked to the wider network under scrutiny. The agency has also pointed to financial transactions involving companies allegedly controlled by individuals associated with the project management structure.

Health Concerns Raised by Defence

During earlier court proceedings, Seth’s legal team opposed his arrest and custody, citing his age and medical condition.

His lawyers informed the court that he is 70 years old and had suffered a brain haemorrhage after appearing before the ED in May. They stated that he underwent treatment at hospitals in Delhi and Mumbai and requires continued medical supervision.

The defence argued that Seth had cooperated with investigators and responded to summons issued by enforcement agencies. The ED, however, maintained that custodial interrogation was necessary to uncover the full extent of the alleged money trail and identify all beneficiaries involved in the case.

Investigation Continues

The Enforcement Directorate is continuing its probe into the alleged diversion of public funds, hawala transactions and overseas remittances. Officials are examining financial records, company documents and cross-border transactions to determine the complete scope of the alleged operation.

The agency has indicated that tracing the final beneficiaries of funds transferred abroad remains a key objective of the investigation. As the case progresses, further questioning of individuals linked to the alleged network and scrutiny of financial transactions are expected in the coming weeks.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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