Who Is Shahzadi Khan? Convicted Indian Caregiver Executed For Killing 4-Month-Old Child In Abu Dhabi

Indian caregiver Shahzadi Khan was executed in Abu Dhabi on February 15, following her conviction for the death of a four-month-old child under her care — a case that ignited controversy and appeals for clemency. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the execution to the Delhi High Court on Monday, as Khan's family continues to assert her innocence.

Court Confirmation and Family Assistance

During the court proceedings, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the MEA, informed a bench led by Justice Sachin Datta that Khan’s last rites are scheduled for March 5 in Abu Dhabi. The ministry assured full assistance to her family in conducting the final rites. The court acknowledged the submission, describing the situation as “unfortunate,” before disposing of the plea filed by Khan’s father, Shabbir Khan, seeking clarity on his daughter’s legal status.

Originally from Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, Shahzadi Khan travelled to Abu Dhabi in December 2021 on a legal visa. She was hired as a caregiver in August 2022 to look after her employer’s newborn son.

However, tragedy struck in February 2022 when the four-month-old child under her care passed away. The parents of the child immediately accused Khan of responsibility for the baby’s death, triggering an investigation that ultimately led to her arrest.

Arrest, Trial, and Conviction of Shahzadi Khan

Abu Dhabi police detained Shahzadi Khan on February 10, 2023, and she was sentenced to death on July 31, 2023. Court documents alleged that Khan had asphyxiated the infant in a “spur of the moment” act, claiming she was upset due to mistreatment and non-payment of salaries by her employers.

Despite the court’s findings, both Shahzadi and her father maintained her innocence. They argued that the child’s death resulted from medical negligence, pointing out that the infant had been vaccinated earlier that day and was suffering from a fever.

Shabbir Khan claimed that his daughter had been coerced into signing a false confession under pressure from the baby’s mother. He told a British publication, “She didn’t do it. My daughter is innocent.” He also expressed frustration over his inability to secure adequate legal representation for Shahzadi due to financial difficulties.

Final Pleas and Execution of Shahzadi Khan

According to Shabbir, the child’s parents initially waived further investigation into the death. However, a video confession of Shahzadi surfaced in February 2023, which her family alleged was obtained under duress.

Her appeal was rejected in September 2023, and her death sentence was reaffirmed in February 2024. A mercy petition submitted in July 2024 went unanswered, despite multiple appeals from her family.

On March 1, 2025, Shabbir Khan approached the Delhi High Court, seeking a directive from the MEA to confirm his daughter’s legal status and well-being. He alleged that Shahzadi had been denied proper legal representation and had been trapped into confessing.

In a last emotional exchange, Shahzadi called her father from prison on February 14, 2025, a day before her execution, indicating that her death was imminent. Her father had previously written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2024, appealing for intervention to save his daughter’s life.

Despite the appeals and questions surrounding the case, the Abu Dhabi court carried out the execution as scheduled.

