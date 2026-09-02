LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet The IAF’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal

Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet The IAF’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal

Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma has made history as the Indian Air Force’s first woman non-medical officer to attain the rank, marking a milestone for women.

Meet The IAF’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal. Image Credit: @IAF_MCC/X
Meet The IAF’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal. Image Credit: @IAF_MCC/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 13:26 IST

The Indian Air Force has witnessed a historical event, where Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma becomes the first woman officer outside the medical branch of the Indian Defence Services to be promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal and equivalent.
 

Official Confirmation

 
The event was made known via a post uploaded on X by the official handle of the Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC), revealing that on September 1, 2026, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma becomes the first to earn this distinction and take up the appointment of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education). The post further described it as a new chapter in the journey of women officers in Indian Defence Forces, saying that she is inspiring generations to “Touch the Sky with Glory” through her distinguished career of more than 3 decades.
 




Three-Decade-long Career

 
Sharma entered the IAF Education Branch on June 18, 1994, going on to serve in more than three decades across various postings. Over the course of her career, she has served in a variety of establishments, including training facilities, field stations, Command Headquarters and Air Headquarters. This has provided her with extensive knowledge in the field of military education, training and institutional development. As a result, she now leads the education-related activities in the force.
 

What Are Her Achievements?

 
Some of Sharma’s major contributions include her pivotal role in establishing IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University to develop academic and strategic defence partnerships. Further, she created history in her earlier career when she became the first woman officer from the tri-services who commanded a Sainik School as the principal of Sainik School, Kapurthala.
 

One Part of a Greater Change

 
The promotion of Sharma is part of the larger trend of women officers setting benchmarks in the military forces in India. In the recent past, Air Marshal Sadhna Saxena Nair was made the first woman Director General of Medical Services (Army) and the first woman Air Marshal of the IAF’s Medical Services, and Group Captain Shaliza Dhami created history by becoming the first woman officer in the IAF to command a frontline combat unit and being put in charge of a missile squadron in the Western Sector. Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth also made history by becoming the first Indian woman Fighter Combat Leader.
 

An Interpretation of IAF’s Slogan

 
The promotion of Sharma has been considered as a milestone achievement by many women officers in the force, adding to their growing success stories in the Indian Air Force.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet The IAF’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal
Tags: home-hero-pos-12

RELATED News

Director (Refineries), Indian Oil Corporation Limited Visits RGIPT; Discussions Focus on Strengthening Academia–Industry Collaboration

Who Will Be Ram Mandir’s First CEO? 3 Candidates Shortlisted After 5,585 Applications, Trust To Decide

DGCA Flags ‘Serious Findings’ At 4 Major Airlines Ahead Of FAA Visit: Here’s What Audit Revealed

India’s Best Wedding Makers 2026 Concludes with the IBWM Honours, And the launch of The Great Indian Wedding Book 6.0

Manoj Muntashir Presents ‘KRISHNA – Radha Se Ranbhumi Tak’ in Kolkata, Graced by the Presence of BJP National General Secretary Shri Sunil Bansal

LATEST NEWS

Hostel Life at Our School — A Home Away from Home

IND vs NZ: India to Take 5 Pacers For New Zealand Test Series, Jasprit Bumrah to Lead Attack — Who Are The Remaining 4?

Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet The IAF’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal

UP Politics: The One Question From Kanshi Ram That Changed Mayawati’s Life Forever

Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remarks After Backlash, Says Her Comments Were ‘Mistranslated’

7-Year-Old Dies After Taking Anti-Malaria Tablet In Andhra Pradesh, 52 Others Hospitalised

Lionel Messi Retirement: 3 Players Who Can Replace Argentina Legend, From Nico Paz to Julian Alvarez

Is ₹1 Crore Term Insurance Still Enough for a Metro Family?

Annuity or SWP: Which Gives Better Income After Retirement?

Beach or Mountains? Choosing between Andaman and Himachal for Your Next Vacation

Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet The IAF’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet The IAF’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet The IAF’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal
Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet The IAF’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal
Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet The IAF’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal
Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet The IAF’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal

QUICK LINKS