Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet The IAF’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal

Official Confirmation
A historic milestone for the Indian Air Force.
On 01 Sep 2026, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma became the first woman officer (non-medical) in the Indian Defence Services to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal (or equivalent). She assumed the appointment of Assistant Chief of… pic.twitter.com/9IulN6QjOb
— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 1, 2026
Three-Decade-long Career
What Are Her Achievements?
One Part of a Greater Change
An Interpretation of IAF’s Slogan
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.