Who Is Shakti Sharma? Meet The IAF’s First Woman Non-Medical Air Vice Marshal

The Indian Air Force has witnessed a historical event, where Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma becomes the first woman officer outside the medical branch of the Indian Defence Services to be promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal and equivalent.

Official Confirmation

The event was made known via a post uploaded on X by the official handle of the Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC), revealing that on September 1, 2026, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma becomes the first to earn this distinction and take up the appointment of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education). The post further described it as a new chapter in the journey of women officers in Indian Defence Forces, saying that she is inspiring generations to “Touch the Sky with Glory” through her distinguished career of more than 3 decades.

Three-Decade-long Career

Sharma entered the IAF Education Branch on June 18, 1994, going on to serve in more than three decades across various postings. Over the course of her career, she has served in a variety of establishments, including training facilities, field stations, Command Headquarters and Air Headquarters. This has provided her with extensive knowledge in the field of military education, training and institutional development. As a result, she now leads the education-related activities in the force.

What Are Her Achievements?

Some of Sharma’s major contributions include her pivotal role in establishing IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University to develop academic and strategic defence partnerships. Further, she created history in her earlier career when she became the first woman officer from the tri-services who commanded a Sainik School as the principal of Sainik School, Kapurthala.

One Part of a Greater Change

The promotion of Sharma is part of the larger trend of women officers setting benchmarks in the military forces in India. In the recent past, Air Marshal Sadhna Saxena Nair was made the first woman Director General of Medical Services (Army) and the first woman Air Marshal of the IAF’s Medical Services, and Group Captain Shaliza Dhami created history by becoming the first woman officer in the IAF to command a frontline combat unit and being put in charge of a missile squadron in the Western Sector. Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth also made history by becoming the first Indian woman Fighter Combat Leader.

An Interpretation of IAF’s Slogan

The promotion of Sharma has been considered as a milestone achievement by many women officers in the force, adding to their growing success stories in the Indian Air Force.