Saturday, May 31, 2025
Who Is Sharmishta Panoli, Influencer Arrested For Her Controversial Comments On Operation Sindoor?

Despite the apology, legal proceedings moved forward after authorities claimed she had gone incommunicado. Her arrest followed soon after.

Sharmishta Panoli, a 22-year-old social media influencer and law student from Pune, was arrested by the Kolkata Police in Gurugram, Haryana, for her controversial remarks linked to India’s military campaign, Operation Sindoor.

She was taken into custody and produced before a court, which remanded her to judicial custody until June 13.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Legal Trouble

The arrest stems from a video Panoli posted on Instagram, in which she criticized Bollywood celebrities for their silence on Operation Sindoor. The video, now deleted, quickly went viral and attracted both backlash and threats.

Authorities claim her remarks targeted a specific religious group and were “derogatory and disrespectful.” Following public outrage, a formal complaint was filed in Kolkata, and an FIR was registered under charges of promoting enmity and hurting religious sentiments.

A court later issued a warrant for her arrest after multiple failed attempts to serve her legal notice. Police eventually tracked her down to Gurugram and took her into custody.

After being brought to Kolkata on a transit remand, she was presented before the Alipore CJM Court. “The harassment you have done, being in a democracy, this is not what a democracy is,” Panoli said after the court ordered her judicial custody.

Apology Issued After Video Backlash

Panoli’s online content is known for its blunt tone, often addressing sensitive political and national issues. In her now-deleted video, she had spoken critically about celebrities staying silent on Operation Sindoor.

Amid mounting criticism and online threats, she deleted the video and issued a public apology. “Whatever was put are my personal feelings and I never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody. If anybody is hurt, I’m sorry for the same. Henceforth, I will be cautious in my public post,” she said in a statement posted on X.

Despite the apology, legal proceedings moved forward after authorities claimed she had gone incommunicado. Her arrest followed soon after.

Political Reactions and Questions Around Free Speech

The arrest has sparked political reactions, with opposition leaders accusing the government of selective action and suppression of free speech.

“The action is only taken against Sanatanis. Everyone here has a licence to abuse Sanatana… This is appeasement politics. A certain community is their vote bank, and this is for appeasement,” said Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal.

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also weighed in, saying, “These interstate arrests for social media posts (unless it’s clearly demonstrated that it has led to a law & order situation) is blatantly a misuse of police powers.”

As the controversy unfolds, it has reignited the debate around freedom of expression, online speech, and the legal boundaries of commentary in the digital age.

