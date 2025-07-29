Who Is Shrikant Singh? Deep Dive Into ABJS’s 2024 Run From Patna West

As Bihar gears up to the 2025 assembly elections, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections still reverberate in the constituencies. Patna West was one of them being a symbolic political diversity location. As the big names swept the scene in the mainstream politics, a raft of unpopular candidates multiplied democracy through their involvement. Shrikant Singh was one such name who was contesting on Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh (ABJS) ticket in the 2024 general elections.

Education & Background

Shrikant Singh puts forward a profile rich in education and ideological convergence. The affidavit he gave the Election Commission of India in the 2005 election shows that he is a post graduate. In 1987, he received his Master of Arts (Hindi) with Magadh University, Bodh Gaya after which he got his Journalism degree with the same university in 1988.

According to his affidavit, Shrikant Singh claimed total assets of 9,60,753 (~9.6 lakhs), this involved liquid assets such as cash in hand and bank balances. His report showed no liabilities at the time of the filing of the report showing that he could not have any outstanding dues or debts indicating that he was financially stable. Moreover, he did not have criminal cases, and therefore a clear record was provided by the law.

Results of the Elections and Vote Performance

Shrikant Singh obtained 596 votes in Patna west constituency during the lok sabha election of 2024. This was 0.35 per cent of the entire votes polled. According to the regulations of the Election Commission, the winner loses deposit and any candidate who does not receive at least one-sixth of the total number of valid poll shall lose the deposit. In the case of Shrikant Singh too, such was the case, indicating the rough road towards small-party candidature battling national political giants.

Party and Political Affiliation

Shrikant Singh was imported as a candidate of the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh (ABJS), a right of centre party that challenged popular sentiment on the idea of Hindu nationalism. Although the ABJS is not a significant party in the national politics, it has candidates in place, who contest elections to represent the ideological work on the cultural conservatism and nationalism.

The candidature of Shrikant Singh also fits into the attempts of the ABJS to maintain some symbolic representation in the Indian politics even in places where they were not in positions that could have qualified them to have power on their side.

Career & Campaign

Not much is publicly available about the political life of Shrikant Singh before the 2024 elections and after. His role in electoral contest seems to have more ideological or ideology rather than strategic thinking in the sense that the party continues to pursue its vision despite lacking large popular backing or funding.



The campaign of Shrikant Singh appeared limited and with very little media coverage. The outcome goes to the larger issues of the minor party candidates, their invisibility, outreach to electorate as well as campaign capitals.

Patna West Constituency Competition

Patna West constituency witnessed strong fight between major parties and candidates. The difficulty with Shrikant Singh was that he was to stand a chance in such a congested electoral battlefield. However, his appearance was evidence of how Indian democracy is inclusive of even smaller voices that receive a platform.

The number of votes he received was very small but Shrikant Singh is a reminder of the numerous ideologically driven people who add value to Indian elections, creating room for a wide spectrum of political thought even in the minute form.

