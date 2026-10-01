Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story

Smit Machchhar, an Indian citizen and flydubai captain, was the pilot who fought off his co-pilot after an alleged attempt to sabotage a flight’s systems and crash the aircraft while it was flying from Dubai to Israel. Machchhar was reportedly stabbed during the struggle, while the aircraft plunged more than 17,400 feet in two minutes before a crew member and a passenger helped subdue the suspect.

The incident happened on flydubai Flight FZ 1073, which was travelling from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport on Wednesday morning. According to flydubai, an altercation broke out in the cockpit as the aircraft approached Israel. Smit Machchhar tried to stop the other pilot but was stabbed during the confrontation.

Who is Smit Machchhar and what is his flying experience?

Smit Machchhar has been working with flydubai, the lower-cost sister carrier of Emirates Airlines, for four years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before joining the Dubai-based airline, he spent 10 years with Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet.

Machchhar has more than 13 years of commercial flying experience on the Boeing 737 fleet and has logged over 9,750 flying hours. He joined SpiceJet in 2011 and worked in several roles, including line training captain and senior commander. In June 2022, Smit Machchhar left SpiceJet and joined flydubai as a direct entry captain. His brother had also recently joined flydubai.

What happened to Smit Machchhar during the flight?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement that one of the pilots tried to sabotage the aircraft’s systems. “During the flight, as the aircraft was approaching Israel, one of the pilots stabbed the other pilot and attempted to crash the plane with everyone on board,” he said.

The aircraft lost more than 17,400 feet of altitude during the two-minute cockpit struggle. Netanyahu said a crew member entered the cockpit and stabilised the aircraft, while a crew member and a passenger “subdued” the suspect. The flight was then diverted and safely landed at an airport in Saudi Arabia.

What happened after Smit Machchhar’s flight landed?

All passengers were reported safe. The suspected pilot was arrested and is being questioned by Saudi authorities. Israel’s foreign ministry said passengers included citizens of Israel, India and the United Arab Emirates, while the US State Department said four passengers were American citizens.

flydubai said its flights to and from Israel would be suspended while the investigation continues. Netanyahu said he had spoken with the UAE president, who agreed that Israel would join the interrogation of the suspect. Netanyahu had also warned in recent days of unspecified heightened security threats, with Israel a week away from the anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack that triggered a series of wars.

Also Read: Indian Captain Fights Back After Co-Pilot Attack, Prevents Possible Mid-Air Disaster Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight