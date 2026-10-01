LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story

Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story

Smit Machchhar, a flydubai captain and former SpiceJet pilot, fought off his co-pilot after an alleged attempt to crash Flight FZ 1073 en route to Israel.

Smit Machchhar Fought Co-Pilot In Mid-Air Cockpit Struggle (Image: X)
Smit Machchhar Fought Co-Pilot In Mid-Air Cockpit Struggle (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 08:50 IST

Smit Machchhar, an Indian citizen and flydubai captain, was the pilot who fought off his co-pilot after an alleged attempt to sabotage a flight’s systems and crash the aircraft while it was flying from Dubai to Israel. Machchhar was reportedly stabbed during the struggle, while the aircraft plunged more than 17,400 feet in two minutes before a crew member and a passenger helped subdue the suspect.

The incident happened on flydubai Flight FZ 1073, which was travelling from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport on Wednesday morning. According to flydubai, an altercation broke out in the cockpit as the aircraft approached Israel. Smit Machchhar tried to stop the other pilot but was stabbed during the confrontation.

You Might Be Interested In

Who is Smit Machchhar and what is his flying experience?

Smit Machchhar has been working with flydubai, the lower-cost sister carrier of Emirates Airlines, for four years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before joining the Dubai-based airline, he spent 10 years with Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet.

Machchhar has more than 13 years of commercial flying experience on the Boeing 737 fleet and has logged over 9,750 flying hours. He joined SpiceJet in 2011 and worked in several roles, including line training captain and senior commander. In June 2022, Smit Machchhar left SpiceJet and joined flydubai as a direct entry captain. His brother had also recently joined flydubai.

What happened to Smit Machchhar during the flight?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement that one of the pilots tried to sabotage the aircraft’s systems. “During the flight, as the aircraft was approaching Israel, one of the pilots stabbed the other pilot and attempted to crash the plane with everyone on board,” he said.

The aircraft lost more than 17,400 feet of altitude during the two-minute cockpit struggle. Netanyahu said a crew member entered the cockpit and stabilised the aircraft, while a crew member and a passenger “subdued” the suspect. The flight was then diverted and safely landed at an airport in Saudi Arabia.

What happened after Smit Machchhar’s flight landed?

All passengers were reported safe. The suspected pilot was arrested and is being questioned by Saudi authorities. Israel’s foreign ministry said passengers included citizens of Israel, India and the United Arab Emirates, while the US State Department said four passengers were American citizens.

flydubai said its flights to and from Israel would be suspended while the investigation continues. Netanyahu said he had spoken with the UAE president, who agreed that Israel would join the interrogation of the suspect. Netanyahu had also warned in recent days of unspecified heightened security threats, with Israel a week away from the anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack that triggered a series of wars.

Also Read: Indian Captain Fights Back After Co-Pilot Attack, Prevents Possible Mid-Air Disaster Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story
Tags: Flydubaihome-hero-pos-1latest newsSmit Machchhar

RELATED News

Free Coaching For SC, OBC Students: Who Can Avail Government Support For Competitive Exams?

House of Kraft Named Runner-up at Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards, Recognising Its Global Growth and Purpose-Led Brand Vision

GOBARdhan Just Changed the Rules for India’s Biogas Sector. Here Is Where Organic Recycling Systems Limited Stands.

Algoura Is Helping Businesses Put Their Busywork on Autopilot with Done-for-You AI Automation

‘Kaun Se Wale Papa?’ Man Claims He Said It as a Joke, Delhi Court Finds It Insulting And Convicts Him

LATEST NEWS

Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story

Nayyi Navelli Trailer: Yami Gautam Is A ‘Daayan’ Or A ‘Devi’? New Bride’s Secret Takes A Wild Turn

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad

Gujarat Man Harasses Woman Inside Clothing Store, Her Relative Responds With Barrage Of Slaps, Video Goes Viral

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India, Worldwide Total Nears Rs 155 Crore

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Crosses Rs 49 Crore, But Sees Midweek Dip

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details

IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘Not Cricket, Only Batting’ As Team India Coach Questions Conditions After Run-Fest In Guwahati

UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Says ‘I Will Tell All Portuguese People The Truth’ As Al Nassr Star Leaves Portugal Camp After Jorge Jesus’ Statement

Mumbai Man Travels To US After Minor Girl Blocks Him Online; What Happened Next Shocked Him

Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story
Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story
Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story
Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story
Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story

QUICK LINKS