Thursday, April 17, 2025
Who Is Smita Sabharwal? IAS Officer In The Midst Of Telangana’s Gachibowli Forest Controversy

Smita Sabharwal, a 2001 batch IAS officer from the Telangana cadre, has received a notice from the Cyberabad Police under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Smita Sabharwal


Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, known for her trailblazing administrative career, finds herself at the center of a growing controversy in Telangana over an AI-generated image linked to the Kancha Gachibowli land dispute.

Smita Sabharwal, a 2001 batch IAS officer from the Telangana cadre, has received a notice from the Cyberabad Police under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The notice pertains to her resharing of an AI-generated image showing alleged construction activity in the disputed Kancha Gachibowli area, near the University of Hyderabad (UoH). The image, originally posted by the handle ‘Hi Hyderabad’, featured a Ghibli-style illustration depicting earth movers near the Mushroom Rock, with a peacock and deer looking on symbolizing environmental concerns.

The post was reshared by Sabharwal on March 31 amid ongoing protests by students, environmentalists, and opposition parties against the Telangana government’s decision to auction 400 acres of forest land in the area for urban development. The AI-generated image has since become part of a broader crackdown by authorities on digital misinformation around the land row.

Who is Smita Sabharwal?

Smita Sabharwal is currently the Principal Secretary for Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture in the Telangana government. She previously served as the Member Secretary of the Telangana State Finance Commission. A 2000 UPSC topper with All India Rank 4 at just 22 years of age, Sabharwal has long been celebrated for her administrative acumen and innovative governance strategies.

During her tenure as District Collector of Karimnagar, she led the ‘Ammalalana’ program, which significantly improved maternal health and institutional deliveries in public hospitals. The program later became a model initiative under the National Rural Health Mission. Her time in Medak district was similarly impactful, with a high voter turnout recorded under her leadership during the elections.

Sabharwal is also credited with integrating technology into governance. From using Skype to monitor rural doctors to implementing software tools for evaluating school performance, her tech-driven approach earned her accolades, including the Indian Express Devi Award for Innovation and Dynamism in 2015.

Most recently, Sabharwal played a key role in bringing the 72nd Miss World pageant to Telangana, with the grand finale scheduled in May 2025. She has been actively involved in preparations, even visiting heritage sites like the Chowmahalla Palace to plan welcome events for global delegates.

Controversy Over AI Image

Despite her sterling career, Smita Sabharwal is now under scrutiny for resharing the AI-generated image without verifying its authenticity. The Telangana police have registered multiple cases related to the circulation of AI-generated visuals and videos, which they allege are being used to spread misinformation about the UoH land dispute.

