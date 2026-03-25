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Home > India News > Who Is Soham Sushant Naik? 20-Year-Old Son Of A Goa Councillor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Filming And Circulating Obscene Videos Of 30 Minor Girls

Who Is Soham Sushant Naik? 20-Year-Old Son Of A Goa Councillor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Filming And Circulating Obscene Videos Of 30 Minor Girls

A 20-year-old man from South Goa has been arrested in a shocking sexual assault case involving multiple minors. The accused allegedly recorded and used videos to threaten victims.

Soham Sushant Naik, son of a councillor in South Goa, has been arrested (IMAGE: X)
Soham Sushant Naik, son of a councillor in South Goa, has been arrested (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 25, 2026 15:36:49 IST

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Who Is Soham Sushant Naik? 20-Year-Old Son Of A Goa Councillor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Filming And Circulating Obscene Videos Of 30 Minor Girls

GOA SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE: After a furious outcry in society over the alleged sex scandal involving 25 to 30 minor girls, the South Goa Police arrested 20-year-old Soham Sushant Naik in the wee hours of Monday. 

Corporator’s Son Arrested in Minor Abuse Scandal

Naik, who is a resident of Madegal-Cacora and the son of a Curchorem Municipal councillor from a leading party, was arrested following a mob of worried citizens and local leaders picketing the police station.

The inquiry indicates a worrying trend of abuse over the past three years. As per the initial reports, the son of the corporator is reported to have had sexual intercourse with multiple minors, recording the acts and later threatening them with the recording to ensure that they kept it under wraps.

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Goa Sex Scandal: Accused Arrested After Videos of Minors Surface

Last week the scandal was revealed when Soham Sushant Naik bragged about his acts at a social event, flaunting blatant videos of the victims to colleagues. With rumours of the sexual abuse recordings circulating around South Goa, local tensions in the area boiled over.

But prior to this the case had been debating on in South Goa over the past few days. On Sunday night the local citizens assembled at the Kudchade police station demanding action against the case because it was being associated with a local corporator. At last, the son of the corporator, Soham Naik was arrested by the police.

This action was taken after the accused played these videos to his friends during a drinking party last week. This led to the revelation of the years of sexual abuse of minors by the son of the party leader.

Protests Erupt as Police Arrest Accused in Minor Abuse Case

On Sunday, there was a protest by the residents of Curchorem who marched to the police station to demand a fair investigation into the sex racket videos of minors.

The protesters had given a bandh call if their demands were not met and if action was not taken immediately by the police to arrest the accused within 48 hours. The residents had also urged the police to register an FIR suo motu in this case instead of waiting for victims to come forward.

Amit Patkar, who is the state president of the Congress party, urged the government to step in and order an inquiry suo motu into this horrific crime.

The investigation into the digital evidence and the scale of exploitation of these minor girls by Soham Sushant Naik is still being conducted by the South Goa Police.

Soham Sushant Naik is still in custody while forensic experts try to recover the videos used for blackmailing these minor girls.

ALSO READ: Iran Shows Who The Boss Is As It Blocks Pakistan-Bound Ship At Strait of Hormuz Hours After They Offered To Mediate For Peace Talks, Full Conflict Explained

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Who Is Soham Sushant Naik? 20-Year-Old Son Of A Goa Councillor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Filming And Circulating Obscene Videos Of 30 Minor Girls

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Who Is Soham Sushant Naik? 20-Year-Old Son Of A Goa Councillor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Filming And Circulating Obscene Videos Of 30 Minor Girls

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Who Is Soham Sushant Naik? 20-Year-Old Son Of A Goa Councillor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Filming And Circulating Obscene Videos Of 30 Minor Girls
Who Is Soham Sushant Naik? 20-Year-Old Son Of A Goa Councillor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Filming And Circulating Obscene Videos Of 30 Minor Girls
Who Is Soham Sushant Naik? 20-Year-Old Son Of A Goa Councillor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Filming And Circulating Obscene Videos Of 30 Minor Girls
Who Is Soham Sushant Naik? 20-Year-Old Son Of A Goa Councillor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Filming And Circulating Obscene Videos Of 30 Minor Girls

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