LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who is Sujata Rout Karthikeyan? Former IAS Officer Joins BJD; Entry Sparks Internal Debate

Who is Sujata Rout Karthikeyan? Former IAS Officer Joins BJD; Entry Sparks Internal Debate

VK Pandian’s wife and former IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan joins BJD. Read about Naveen Patnaik’s strategy and the reaction of party leaders.

Her induction comes at a critical time for the regional party, which lost power to the BJP in the 2024 assembly elections, ending its 24-year continuous rule in the state.
Her induction comes at a critical time for the regional party, which lost power to the BJP in the 2024 assembly elections, ending its 24-year continuous rule in the state.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 16:10 IST

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan formally joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) at the party’s headquarters on Thursday. Sujata, who is the wife of bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian, is being viewed as one of the most high-profile entries into Odisha politics recently. Her induction comes at a critical time for the regional party, which lost power to the BJP in the 2024 assembly elections, ending its 24-year continuous rule in the state. While political analysts view her entry as a move toward establishing a significant future leadership role within the party.

Who is Sujata Rout Karthikeyan?

Sujata Rout Karthikeyan is a former IAS officer from the 2000-batch Odisha cadre. Having served Odisha for nearly 24 years, her extensive administrative experience and deep-rooted grasp of issues are expected to be major assets for the party.  A native of Odisha’s Kendrapara district, she opted for voluntary retirement from service in March 2025, months after the BJD’s electoral setback. Throughout her career, she has been widely recognized for her contributions to women’s empowerment, social welfare, and rural development. Sujata was officially inducted into the party in the presence of BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, alongside senior leaders, MPs, and MLAs from all 30 districts who were invited to the headquarters to show collective support. 

You Might Be Interested In

Sujata‘s Entry Sparks Internal Debate 

Her entry into active politics has evoked mixed reactions from within the party ranks. Some leaders of the BJD have raised concerns, fearing that her arrival might overshadow long-serving grassroots leaders. Critics believe she might immediately be fast-tracked into a top organizational position due to her husband’s proximity to the party leadership. Meanwhile, many senior leaders, including former minister Tukuni Sahu, have warmly welcomed her induction, praising her track record in transforming women’s welfare. BJD chief Naveen Patnaik stated:”I would like to welcome Sujata Rout to the BJD. She will be joining the party as a simple member. She has been an IAS officer and held several important positions, including her last assignment where she looked after many women of our state. I am sure, as time passes, she will get used to her new position. She will learn to lead people, particularly women.” 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Sujata Rout Karthikeyan? Former IAS Officer Joins BJD; Entry Sparks Internal Debate
Tags: home-hero-pos-12Sujata KarthikeyanSujata Rout KarthikeyanSujata Rout Karthikeyan Joins BJDSujata Rout Karthikeyan Naveen Patnaik

RELATED News

CSM Technologies Ltd’s Rs. 145.78 crore Initial Public Offering to open June 24, 2026

Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

From Chatbots To Cardiac Signals: Scanbo’s Ashissh Raichura On India’s Next Health AI Test

5 Vande Bharat Routes Changing How India Travels

Who Killed Ketan Agarwal? Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Blame Each Other As Murder Probe Deepens

LATEST NEWS

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Released

Venezuela Earthquake: 164 Confirmed Dead, Thousands Feared Buried Under Rubble

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding Date Revealed? The Couple Reportedly Planning $20 Million Madison Square Garden Wedding

How Soumik Bandyopadhyay Is Guiding Indian Promoters Through Generational Transitions

How Much Did The Iran War Cost The US?

‘You Taught Me What Love Is’: Disha Patani Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Bella And Cat Jasmine

Who Killed Ketan Agarwal? Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Blame Each Other As Murder Probe Deepens

Virat Kohli’s Return Costs Yashasvi Jaiswal His Place in India’s England ODI Squad? AB de Villiers Explains Harsh Selection Call

Shehbaz Sharif Refuses To Share Umbrella With Prez Zardari

Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema

Who is Sujata Rout Karthikeyan? Former IAS Officer Joins BJD; Entry Sparks Internal Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Sujata Rout Karthikeyan? Former IAS Officer Joins BJD; Entry Sparks Internal Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Sujata Rout Karthikeyan? Former IAS Officer Joins BJD; Entry Sparks Internal Debate
Who is Sujata Rout Karthikeyan? Former IAS Officer Joins BJD; Entry Sparks Internal Debate
Who is Sujata Rout Karthikeyan? Former IAS Officer Joins BJD; Entry Sparks Internal Debate
Who is Sujata Rout Karthikeyan? Former IAS Officer Joins BJD; Entry Sparks Internal Debate

QUICK LINKS