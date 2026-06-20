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Home > India News > Who Is Supriya Sule’s Daughter? Revati Sule Set To Marry This Nagpur-Based Businessman

Who Is Supriya Sule’s Daughter? Revati Sule Set To Marry This Nagpur-Based Businessman

Revati Sule, daughter of Supriya Sule and granddaughter of Sharad Pawar, has married Nagpur businessman Sarang Lakhani. Sarang is an executive director at Vishvaraj Group and son of BJP leader Arun Lakhani. The wedding has attracted attention because it connects two prominent families from different political backgrounds.

Who Is Supriya Sule’s Daughter? Revati Sule Set To Marry This Nagpur-Based Businessman (Via X)
Who Is Supriya Sule’s Daughter? Revati Sule Set To Marry This Nagpur-Based Businessman (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 17:51 IST

The wedding of Revati Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, has drawn attention across political and business circles. The marriage is being discussed not only because Revati is the granddaughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, but also because her fiancé, Sarang Lakhani, comes from a prominent business family with links to the BJP. The high-profile union has sparked interest in who Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani are and the backgrounds they bring together.

Who Is Revati Sule?

Revati Sule is the daughter of Supriya Sule and the granddaughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, one of Maharashtra’s most influential political leaders. She has largely stayed away from active politics and maintained a low public profile despite belonging to one of the state’s most prominent political families.

Academically, Revati has an impressive educational background. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, before pursuing a master’s degree in Public Administration from the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom. Her wedding celebrations have recently made headlines, with several notable personalities attending pre-wedding functions.

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Who Is Sarang Lakhani?

Sarang Lakhani is a Nagpur-based businessman and an executive director at the Vishvaraj Group, a company involved in water sustainability projects, wastewater management and infrastructure development. He has been associated with the group for more than eight years and plays a key role in its business operations.

Before joining the family business, Sarang worked as a business development consultant with Modern Hydrogen. Apart from his corporate career, he is also known in sporting circles as a badminton player who has represented India in national and international competitions.

A Marriage Connecting Political Rivals

One reason the wedding has attracted widespread attention is the political background of the two families. Sarang is the son of Arun Lakhani, an industrialist and BJP leader who recently contested the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections as the BJP candidate from the Chandrapur-Wardha-Gadchiroli constituency.

The alliance has prompted political discussions because Supriya Sule is a senior leader of the opposition NCP (SP), while the Lakhani family is associated with the BJP. However, both families have publicly maintained that personal relationships and politics should be kept separate.

Families Emphasise Personal Bonds Over Politics

Addressing questions about the marriage, Supriya Sule stated that the relationship between the two families has nothing to do with their political ideologies. Arun Lakhani has echoed a similar view, saying family ties and politics are separate matters. As the wedding celebrations conclude, the marriage of Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani stands out as a rare example of two influential families from different political backgrounds coming together through personal bonds rather than political affiliations.

READ MORE: Delhi Man Arrested For Assaulting Family And Killing 2-Year-Old Son In Mithapur; Investigation Underway

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Who Is Supriya Sule’s Daughter? Revati Sule Set To Marry This Nagpur-Based Businessman
Tags: Arun LakhaniNagpur businessmanRevati SuleRevati Sule weddingSarang LakhaniSharad Pawar granddaughterSupriya Sule daughterVishvaraj Group

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Who Is Supriya Sule’s Daughter? Revati Sule Set To Marry This Nagpur-Based Businessman
Who Is Supriya Sule’s Daughter? Revati Sule Set To Marry This Nagpur-Based Businessman
Who Is Supriya Sule’s Daughter? Revati Sule Set To Marry This Nagpur-Based Businessman
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