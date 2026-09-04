Who Is Swatantra Bharadwaj? ‘Sanatani Yodha’ Detained by Delhi Police After Fleeing Bulandshahr on Bullet

Swatantra Bharadwaj, who is accused of assaulting a student’s father at a CJP protest that took place at Jantar Mantar, fled Bulandshahr. In the latest development, Delhi Police has detained Bharadwaj after he left for Naithla village on a bullet motorcycle towards Khurja, and he was wearing a helmet to conceal his identity.

As the matter has been escalated, Delhi police have placed several teams in plan clother to locate him. During the search operation, police also questioned local journalists, and efforts are being made to trace and apprehend Bharadwaj and now Delhi Police have finally managed to detain him.

Why was Delhi Police Tracing Swatantra Bharadwaj?

Delhi police is behind Swatantra Bharadwaj after one of his interview clips went viral, where he claimed that he had cracked the skull of Sanjay Azad, father of student and activist Nishu Azad, during a protest at Jantar Mantar.

The CJP staged another protest in the national capital on Friday at the Parliament Street police station.

CJP representatives stated to the police that Bharadwaj, who has boasted in an interview that he had cracked the skull of a student protester’s father and got away with it. He would be booked under the charges of attempted murder and criminal intimidation, as well as under the SC/ST Act. They also stated that a separate FIR would be filed over online abuse and objectionable images, which is targeting the assault victim’s daughter.

What Did Swatantra Bhardwaj Say in the Viral Podcast Clip?

Bhardwaj claimed in a viral podcast that Bhardwaj appears to oppenly claimed that he has assaulted Nishu’s father, Sanjay Kumar, during the protest and ‘cracked his skull’.

During his interview, the influencer said, “Nishu ke baap ko hum sar faade… Aapko pata hai, isko kaun sa dhaara lagta hai? Half murder. Section 307. Sar pe saath taka laga hua tha. Banda marne ke sthiti pe ambulance mein ja raha tha. Uski beti thana ke baahar khade hoke keh rahi thi ki agar mere baap ko insaaf nahi mila to hum zehar khaake mar jaayenge? (I cracked the skull of Nishu’s father. Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches. The man was being taken away in an ambulance in a serious condition. His daughter was standing outside the police station and saying that she would die by suicide if her father didn’t get justice.”)

During the interview, the influencer also claimed to have strong political connections. He stated to have a special blessing of Hanuman upon him, and then he continued, saying that Kapil Mishra is like my elder brother.

“They say Kapil Mishra called and I was released. Chirag Paswan is my elder brother. How many leaders do you know? Do you know Modi ji? Modi ji is also my elder brother. I have everyone’s support,” Bharadwaj added.

To this, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das asked BJP leaders to respond to Bharadwaj’s claim. He said, “If the goon is openly saying Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan made the calls and he was released, top leaders of BJP should clarify on this.”

He also stated that they would return to the police station in case Delhi Police fail to fulfil the assurances, which were given to the delegation.

Swatantra Bhardwaj Denied Claims

Bhardwaj denied these remarks on Friday and stated that the video which was shared online was fake. He also alleged that he had attacked the other person in self-defence or he would have been ‘lynched.’

When the video went viral, CJP staged a sit-in protest at the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi, seeking action over the viral video. After this, the Delhi Police assured that Swatantra Bharadwaj would be held within 72 hours.