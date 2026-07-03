Who Is Tabassum Khan And Why MP High Court Ordered Protection For The Judge

Police protection will be provided by the Madhya Pradesh High Court for Tabassum Khan, an additional district and sessions judge, who has reportedly been receiving repeated threats after delivering the judgment in a mob lynching case of 2022. On June 12, Tabassum Khan convicted 14 people; some reports mention 7 people of life imprisonment in the mob lynching case of a person who died due to beating on August 3, 2022, for cow smuggling. As per the High Court, the judge is being subjected to threats from some elements of society since the judgment. The court took suo motu cognizance of the matter and termed it very serious.

As per reports, a division bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal and Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh noted that it had been informed that a judicial officer in Narmadapuram was being threatened for passing a judicial order. The judges sought a detailed response from the state authorities on the steps taken to identify those responsible.

Tabassum Khan case prompts High Court to stress judicial independence

Reports say that while calling the issue a direct threat to the independence of the judiciary, the bench directed the Additional Advocate General to ensure that the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home) file affidavits within three days explaining the action taken.

The order stated, “We are of the opinion that such activities directly hamper the judicial independence and fearless working of our Judicial Officers… Meanwhile, as an interim measure, we direct that our Judicial Officer, Tabassum Khan, Additional Judge, Seoni Malwa to the Court of First District and Additional Session Judge, Narmadapuram (M.P.) be extended protection by the Superintendent of Police Narmadapuram. The SP should also inform as to what steps have been taken to book the persons who have created an atmosphere of threats to the Judicial Officer.”

Who is Tabassum Khan?

Tabassum Khan is a senior judicial officer in Madhya Pradesh Judicial Service and is currently acting as the First Additional District and Sessions Judge at Seoni Malwa, Narmadapuram district. She was born on October 29, 1984, and entered the judiciary in 2011. Recently, she was brought into the limelight with the historic ruling she gave on the mob lynching case.

In the course of the hearing, it was stated to the High Court by the Deputy Advocate General that there was a FIR pending against the threats. This case is to be heard next on July 9.

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