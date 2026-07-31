Who Is Tahir Hussain? Ex-AAP Councillor Sentenced to Life in IB Officer Murder Case During Delhi Riots

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain has been given life imprisonment by the Delhi court in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma in the Northeast Delhi riots of 2020.

The Karkardooma court gave its decision on July 31, 2026, and found Tahir Hussain guilty along with four others. The Delhi police demanded the death sentence for him, but the court gave life imprisonment and said that there is no proof that the convicted persons cannot be reformed.

Who Is Tahir Hussain?

Tahir Hussain is a Delhi politician who held the position of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillor representing Ward 59 from Nehru Vihar, Northeast Delhi. He contested as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate.

Born on May 8, 1969, in Uttar Pradesh, Hussain got into politics and rose to prominence as an AAP politician in Northeast Delhi. However, the course of his political life underwent a significant change when he was named in several incidents relating to the 2020 Delhi riots.

In December 2024, Hussain switched his allegiance to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which is headed by Asaduddin Owaisi. Hussain contested the Delhi Assembly elections from Mustafabad constituency and came third with more than 33,000 votes. Tahir Hussain is again in the limelight for his conviction in the murder of Ankit Sharma.

Tahir Hussain’s Political Journey

Born on May 8, 1969, in Uttar Pradesh.

Elected as an AAP councillor from Nehru Vihar in East Delhi.

Became one of the key accused in the 2020 Delhi riots cases.

Joined AIMIM in December 2024.

Contested the Mustafabad Assembly election but finished third.

Sentenced to life imprisonment on July 31, 2026, in the Ankit Sharma murder case.

Why Is Tahir Hussain in the News?

Tahir Hussain is in the headlines after a Delhi court sentenced him to life imprisonment for the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma. The court held Hussain guilty of murder, rioting, promoting enmity between communities, unlawful assembly and other offences committed during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

However, he was acquitted of the charge of criminal conspiracy. Six other accused were also acquitted in the same case.

What Was Tahir Hussain’s Role in the Delhi Riots Case?

In the 2020 Delhi riots, Tahir Hussain emerged as one of the key accused. According to the Delhi Police, he played vital role in instigating the violence that took place in areas including Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad. Police claimed that he led the violent mob during the riots. The court also observed that he played an important role in the attack that led to the killing of Ankit Sharma.

In addition to the murder charges, there have been other cases brought against Hussain in connection with the Delhi Riots. These cases have run through different judicial procedures.

Who Was Ankit Sharma?

Ankit Sharma was a 26-year-old Security Assistant working with the Intelligence Bureau (IB). As per the prosecution, Sharma was trying to pacify the situation around the house of Tahir Hussain when he got surrounded by a mob. He was beaten up with knives, rods, sticks, and stones and then thrown in the adjacent drain.

The post-mortem of Sharma revealed that he had sustained 51 injuries, making it one of the most talked-about cases of Delhi riots.

Why Did the Court Award Life Imprisonment?

Delhi Police argued in court that the murder qualified as “rarest of rare” and they asked for a death sentence. Hussain’s lawyers rejected their plea, arguing that the prosecution did not have the necessary evidence to prove the case deserved a death sentence.

Considering both arguments, the court sentenced Tahir Hussain along with four other co-convicts to life imprisonment. It was found by the judge that there was no sufficient evidence presented by the prosecution that the convicts had gone beyond reform.

Why This Case Matters

Tahir Hussain’s conviction is one of the most important judgments made by the court in relation to the riots in 2020 Northeast Delhi. Given that Hussain was an elected official, his involvement made the case very politically and legally important.