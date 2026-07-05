Who Is Talha Saeed? Hafiz Saeed’s Son Set to Lead Lashkar-e-Taiba as It Splits Into Three Operational Commands

Lashkar-e-Taiba is reportedly undergoing a major restructuring after heavy losses during Operation Sindoor. According to reports, the terror outfit is all set to choose Hafiz Saeed’s son, Talha Saeed, to take over its operational leadership after weeks of internal deliberations over succession. Meanwhile, reorganising leads Lashkar-e-Taiba to split into three regional operational commands in Pakistan.

Lashkar-e-Taiba to Split Into Three Operational Commands

Under its new plan, Lashkar-e-Taiba will operate into three separate regional commands in Pakistan which cover Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The group’s top leadership will remain unchanged and each region will have its own operational command to manage activities more effectively.

According to officials, the move comes after Pakistan’s security forces suffered major setbacks in all three regions. Militant groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have carried out several attacks. However, many personnel have reportedly deserted the security forces.

Officials say the ISI believes dividing the outfit into region-specific commands will enhance control and coordination. It’s commonly assumed that Pakistan has used LeT members to back its security forces in operations against the BLA and TTP.

The updated setup will also bring in local recruits for every region, because they are more familiar with the area, the people, and even the logistics side. LeT believes this will aid better intelligence gathering. The group also intends to send in undercover operatives who will mix in with local communities to quietly gather information.

MHA Designates 23 Individuals Linked to Different Terror Groups

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday designated 23 individuals linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), The Resistance Front (TRF) and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Out of the 23 terrorists, 17 are Pakistani, and six are Indian nationals. However, all of them at present operate terrorist activities from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. With the fresh move of the Central government, a total of 80 individuals have so far been designated as “terrorists” under Section 35 of the Act and included in the Fourth Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The fresh list of 23 designated terrorists are involved in anti-India activities, carrying out terror attacks, inciting terror, trafficking arms, infiltrating through the border, facilitating terrorist organisations, raising funds and recruiting terrorists. All of these terrorists have been designated under Section 35 of the Act and included in the Fourth Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

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