Who Is Tewolde Gebremariam? Air India Appoints Former Ethiopian Airlines Chief As CEO and MD After Campbell Wilson Exit

Air India has appointed Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD). According to an official announcement, Gebremariam will take over the helm to succeed Campbell Wilson, who had been heading the airline since 2022 and tendered his resignation earlier in April. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, warmly welcomed Gebremariam’s appointment as the airline prepares for its next phase of global growth.

Who is Tewolde Gebremariam?

Tewolde Gebremariam is a highly respected figure in global civil aviation, best known for his transformative decade-plus tenure as the head of Ethiopian Airlines Group. Under his visionary leadership, Ethiopian Airlines evolved from a regional carrier into Africa’s largest and most profitable airline network growing its revenues fourfold and nearly tripling its fleet size. He brings decades of hands-on expertise in navigating complex long-haul networks, building world-class hub operations, and driving large-scale corporate turnarounds. Industry reports indicate that Air India’s board specifically sought a seasoned leader capable of managing mega-scale operational revamps and driving sustainable long-term profitability.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Gebremariam stated: “It is a profound honour to be entrusted with leading Air India at such a historic moment in its journey. Air India carries an incredible legacy, and the opportunity to build a world-class global airline that reflects India’s extraordinary economic potential is uniquely exciting. I look forward to working closely with Chairman Chandrasekaran, the Board, our employees, and all government and industry partners to deliver exceptional operational reliability, warm Indian hospitality, and sustained long-term growth.”

Chairman N. Chandrasekaran Welcomes the New Leader

Welcoming the incoming CEO, N. Chandrasekaran emphasized that Gebremariam’s arrival comes at a pivotal juncture in the company’s transformation roadmap: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Tewolde to Air India. Having completed the initial phase of stabilisation, integration, and fleet commitments under Campbell’s guidance, Air India is now entering a critical execution and expansion era. Tewolde’s track record in building one of the world’s most efficient and profitable airline groups makes him uniquely suited to lead Air India. His operational expertise, commitment to safety, and vision for hub development will be instrumental as we establish Air India as a premier global carrier and a source of national pride.”

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