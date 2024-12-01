Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Who Is The AAP MLA Sentenced To 2 Years In 2016 Quran Desecration Case?

A Punjab court has sentenced AAP MLA Naresh Yadav to two years in jail in the 2016 Quran desecration case. Yadav was found guilty under sections of IPC relating to religious offense and criminal conspiracy.

Who Is The AAP MLA Sentenced To 2 Years In 2016 Quran Desecration Case?

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav from Delhi’s Mehrauli constituency has been sentenced to two years by a court in Punjab’s Malerkotla district. The charges are related to his role in the 2016 Quran desecration case that caused widespread unrest in the region.

The judgment was pronounced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Parminder Singh Grewal, who convicted Naresh Yadav under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These include:

  • Section 295A: Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.
  • Section 153A: Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.
  • Section 120B: Criminal conspiracy.

He was also fined ₹11,000. Co-accused Vijay Kumar and Gaurav Kumar were sentenced for two years along with Yadav, while another accused, Nand Kishore, was acquitted.

Background Of The Case

The case is dated June 24, 2016, when the torn pages of the Quran were found strewn on a road in Malerkotla. This led to a massive outburst that resulted in violent protests and burning of vehicles. Four people, including Naresh Yadav, were arrested.

Firstly, the police arrested Vijay Kumar, Gaurav Kumar, and Nand Kishore. Yadav was arrested later when investigation revealed the nexus between him and the conspiracy.

Appeal Against Acquittal

In March 2021, Yadav was acquitted by a lower court in the sacrilege case. However, the complainant, Mohammad Ashraf, filed an appeal against the acquittal, which has led to the current ruling.

Sitting AAP MLA convicted: Political storms surround decision. Yadav’s counsel is likely to challenge this judgment, but yet once again, the court is putting the issue of religious sentiments and political accountability right back into the forefront.

