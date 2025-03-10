Who Is The Designer Duo Behind Gulmarg’s Controversial Fashion Show During Ramadan?

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the show, calling it a “complete disregard for local sensitivities.” In response to the public outcry, he has ordered an inquiry and demanded a report within 24 hours to assess the situation and determine appropriate action.

A fashion show in Kashmir hosted by renowned designer duo Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja has come under fire for featuring what critics describe as “obscene” outfits.

The event, held during the holy month of Ramadan on March 7 in Gulmarg, has triggered backlash from religious, political, and social groups.

Gulmarg’s Fashion Show Faces Backlash

The showcase, marking Shivan & Narresh’s 15th anniversary in the fashion industry, took place at a well-known ski resort in Gulmarg.

The designers unveiled their latest skiwear collection, featuring sculptural ski suits, après-ski dresses, and winter layers with prints from their brand’s archives. However, the timing of the event, coinciding with Ramadan, has led to widespread criticism from the local community.

Omar Abdullah Demands Report on the Fashion Event

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the show, calling it a “complete disregard for local sensitivities.” In response to the public outcry, he has ordered an inquiry and demanded a report within 24 hours to assess the situation and determine appropriate action.

Additionally, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called the event “outrageous” and “obscene.” The controversy has sparked debates about cultural values, creative freedom, and the role of fashion in conservative societies.

Who Are Shivan & Narresh?

Shivan & Narresh are India’s first luxury holidaywear designers, best known for their bold, sophisticated, and confident style. The brand made its international debut at Mare di Moda in Cannes, launching a 100% stitch-free swimwear line. Their collections are available in top Indian fashion hubs, including:

DLF Emporio (Delhi)

Kala Ghoda (Mumbai)

Banjara Hills (Hyderabad)

Embassy Chamber (Bengaluru)

The Designers’ Background & Global Recognition

Shivan & Narresh have impressive academic credentials:

Shivan Bhatiya holds a Bachelor of Design from NIFT Delhi and a Master’s degree from the Istituto Europeo di Design.

Narresh Kukreja specializes in Luxury and Marketing from the same institute.

Their unique approach to resort and swimwear fashion has gained international attention, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut wearing their designs.

Awards & Accolades

The designer duo has received numerous awards, including:

Swarovski Most Creative Designer of the Year (2007)

Best Emerging Designers (Marie Claire Fashion Awards, 2010)

Best Resort Wear (Elle Style Awards, 2010)

Best Cruise Wear (Grazia Young Fashion Awards, 2011)

‘Made in India’ Label to the World (Grazia Young Fashion Awards, 2012)

Young Achiever’s Award (Embassy of India, Kathmandu & Today’s Youth Asia)

Fashion vs. Cultural Sensitivity: The Debate Continues

While Shivan & Narresh have built a strong reputation in the luxury fashion industry, the Gulmarg fashion show controversy has reignited discussions about the balance between artistic expression and cultural traditions.

The ongoing debate highlights the challenges designers face in navigating diverse perspectives while pushing creative boundaries.

